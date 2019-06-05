Pfenex to Participate at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pfenex Inc. (NYSE American: PFNX) a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs, announced today that Eef Schimmelpennink, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting a corporate overview at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference, taking place June 19-20 at The St. Regis New York hotel in New York City.



Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Time: 12:30pm Eastern Time

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast and archive from the Investors Section of Pfenex's website at www.pfenex.com .

About Pfenex Inc.

Pfenex is a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company focused on leveraging its Pfēnex Expression Technology® to develop and improve protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Using the patented Pfēnex Expression Technology platform, the Company has created an advanced pipeline of potential therapeutic equivalents, novel biologics, vaccine and vaccine components, and biosimilars. The Company’s lead product candidate is PF708, under development as a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo® (teriparatide) indicated for the treatment of osteoporosis. In addition, the Company is developing hematology/oncology products, including PF743, a recombinant crisantaspase, and PF745, a recombinant crisantaspase with half-life extension, in collaboration with Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited (Jazz). Both PF743 and PF745 are being developed for the treatment of Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL). We also use our Pfēnex Expression Technology platform to produce CRM197, a diphtheria toxoid carrier protein used in prophylactic and therapeutic vaccine candidates under development by third parties.

Pfenex investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through a variety of means, including our website (http://www.pfenex.com/), our investor relations website (http://pfenex.investorroom.com/), press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, corporate Twitter account (https://twitter.com/pfenex), Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Pfenex-Inc-105908276167776/timeline/), and LinkedIn page (https://www.linkedin.com/company/pfenex-inc) in order to achieve broad, non-exclusionary distribution of information to the public and to comply with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations as such information could be deemed to be material information. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time.

Company Contact:

Susan A. Knudson

Chief Financial Officer

(858) 352-4324

sknudson@pfenex.com



