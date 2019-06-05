U.S. Department of Transportation Announces $321.4 Million for Federal Lands and Tribal Projects

FHWA 15-19 June 5, 2019 Contact: Mike Reynard Tel: (202) 366-0660

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) today announced recipients of $321.4 million in Nationally Significant Federal Lands and Tribal Projects (NSFLTP) grants. These are the first grants awarded under the program and will help build and repair roads and bridges that serve Tribal or Federal lands.

“This investment will fund long overdue infrastructure projects to improve safety on roads for underserved Tribal communities and Federal lands,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

A Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) was published last October. Officials reviewed the 39 applications received, with estimated construction costs approaching $2 billion, and selected six projects valued at $321.4 million.

In 2015, the “Fixing America's Surface Transportation” (FAST) Act established the NSFLTP Program to provide federal funding for the construction, reconstruction or rehabilitation of transportation projects providing access to or located on Federal or Tribal lands.

“The funding being awarded through this program prioritizes needed improvements to highways and bridges serving areas on federal and tribal lands,” said Federal Highway Administrator Nicole R. Nason.

Under the NSFLTP, the Federal share of a project can be up to 90 percent and can be used to improve the condition of a critical transportation facility. Large-scale projects with estimated construction costs of $50 million or more are given priority consideration for selection, but the program accepts projects with estimated construction costs of at least $25 million.

State Project Grant Amount West Virginia Construction of WV-72 and US-219 interchange near Hambleton, including the Cheat River Bridge in the Monongahela National Forest. $100,000,000 Florida Reconstruct, raise and construct small bridges across a 6.5-mile section of US-41/Tamiami Trail. $60,000,000 Arizona Widen and upgrade existing Pima Road near Salt River Pima Maricopa Indian Community to improve operations, and improve safety. When completed, this project will have addressed a road issue responsible for one in five community accidents, as well as replace some sections of pavement that are 50 years old. $49,872,946 Utah Make improvements to SR-262 and SR-162, which are important routes for the Navajo Nation and for tourists visiting nearby Bears Ears, Four Corners and Hovenweep National Monuments. $47,920,779 Alabama/Mississippi Rehabilitate a section of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi and Alabama, with heavy resurfacing, restoration and rehabilitation, to improve the pavement condition of several miles of parkway. Raised pavement markers will be installed to improve safety throughout the project area. $35,757,000 Wyoming Reconstruction and upgrades to several miles of roads near the North Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. $27,815,000 Total $321,365,725

