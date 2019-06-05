Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s annual walk raises nearly $3 million to support inflammatory bowel disease research

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crohn’s and Colitis Canada’s 2019 Gutsy Walk raised nearly $3 million to support research projects and patient support programs focused on improving the lives of everyone affected by Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis – the two main forms of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Nearly 20,000 people laced up their sneakers on Sunday in a show of support at 60 Gutsy Walk locations across the country.



Gutsy Walkers show big support for Canadians with Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis





/EIN News/ -- Now in its 24th year, the Gutsy Walk brought friends, families, and coworkers together to show loved ones living with these chronic diseases that they are not alone. The Gutsy Walk is a welcoming and understanding environment for people in their communities affected by Crohn’s or colitis.

“Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is extremely grateful for the generosity of our volunteers, donors, and sponsors and their ongoing commitment to this important cause,” said Mina Mawani, President and CEO of Crohn’s and Colitis Canada. “The funds raised through our Gutsy Walk are critical in helping us invest in research, advocacy, and patient programs – all of which are vital to improving quality of life for our patients and ultimately our quest to find the cures. It’s making a dramatic difference today as Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is one of the top funders of Crohn's and colitis research in the world.”

Canada has one of the highest rates of IBD in the world. Crohn’s and colitis are chronic diseases that affect 270,000 Canadians and cause inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract. This results in ulcerations, severe pain, internal bleeding, and particularly when the condition is not properly treated, an unpredictable and urgent need to access washroom facilities.

Donations to the Gutsy Walk will continue to be accepted until July 15, 2019, and can be made online at www.gutsywalk.ca .

For Gutsy Walk photos from across the country, please visit: www.gutsywalk.ca . Find Crohn’s and Colitis Canada on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @getgutsycanada.

About Crohn’s and Colitis Canada

Crohn’s and Colitis Canada is the only national, volunteer-based charity focused on finding cures and improving the lives of those affected by these chronic diseases. As one of the top two health charity funders of Crohn’s and colitis research in the world, we have invested over $122 million in research and patient programs since 1974. Our research investments support the 270,000 Canadians living with inflammatory bowel disease, which is a number expected to rise to 400,000 by 2030. As seniors are the fastest growing group living with IBD and the prevalence of these diseases in children has risen by more than 50% over the past 10 years, the funds raised through the Gutsy Walk play a significant role in investments focused on improving quality of life.

For more information or to arrange interviews with your local Gutsy Walk Honorary Chair, volunteers, Crohn’s and Colitis Canada staff, researchers, or people living with Crohn’s or colitis, please contact:

Angie Specic

VP, Marketing and Communications

aspecic@crohnsandcolitis.ca

416-920-5035, ext. 210

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c06e20eb-d25f-47f4-b65a-bb59c4e2426f

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.