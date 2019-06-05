AssetMark Hosts Inaugural Women’s Summit in Chicago, IL

Summit is designed to inspire and connect communities of female financial advisors

CHICAGO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark, Inc., a leading provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions, today kicks off its first-ever Women’s Summit, designed to encourage, inspire and connect communities of women in the financial advisor industry; the event will be held in Chicago from June 5-6.

During the summit, attendees will have the opportunity to network with peers, gain insights from acclaimed speakers, and hear from industry professionals and members of AssetMark’s Executive and Business Consulting teams. Featured speakers for the event include BBC anchor and New York Times bestselling author of The Confidence Code Katty Kay, and State Street Global Advisors Head of Institutional Marketing for North America Dominica Ribeiro, who will be discussing the inspiration behind, and impact of, Fearless Girl.

“AssetMark is committed to encouraging female leadership, incorporating female voices and engaging women in the financial advisor industry,” said Natalie Wolfsen, Executive Vice President, Chief Solutions Officer at AssetMark. “We are thrilled to hold our first-ever Women’s Summit and provide another opportunity for female financial advisors to discuss ways to grow their businesses and help set the tone for a more diverse and inclusive industry.”

The Summit will begin with an exclusive networking event and dinner for attendees and AssetMark Executives. On June 6, participants will attend speaker sessions and panel discussions about the power of women in leadership, the value of women in financial services, the science and art of self-assurance and tips from successful female advisors about how they’ve grown their firms.

“While the financial advisor industry is male-dominated, studies1 show that firms that take full advantage of the skills of their highly-qualified and talented female employees perform better across many metrics when women bring their whole selves to work,” said Tamara Bohlig, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing Officer at AssetMark. “We’re excited to bring together successful and passionate female advisors for our inaugural Women’s Summit to promote greater female participation and leadership in the industry.”

About AssetMark, Inc.

AssetMark, Inc., an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, is a leading independent provider of innovative investment and consulting solutions serving financial advisors. The firm provides investment, relationship and practice management solutions designed to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients. AssetMark, Inc., including its Savos and Aris divisions, has more than $49 billion in assets on its platform as of March 31, 2019 and a history of innovation spanning more than 20 years. For more information, visit assetmark.com or follow AssetMark on Twitter or LinkedIn .

/EIN News/ -- 1. Forbes, Why Women-Led Companies are Better for Employees , March 2019

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lexy Siegel, Group Gordon

lsiegel@groupgordon.com

(212) 784 5727



