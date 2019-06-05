Element Global, Inc.'s  (ELGL) Current Board of Directors Meet to Add Board and Officer Positions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (ELGL: OTC) announces that its board of directors will meet the afternoon of June 6, 2019. The board will evaluate the credentials of several individual candidates for the possible board of directors and executive officer positions at the Company.



/EIN News/ -- The “Exploratory Committee” will be attending this board meeting, providing their inputs and recommendations on the purposed candidates.

The Board expects to fill empty board seats and announce new executive officer positions.

Upon successful completion selection process of the candidates, and their acceptance into these corporate positions, the Company will then provide names and their business backgrounds at a time in the future.

Adding experts in their relevant fields remains an essential step in growing a Company to realize its full potential as a corporate entity.

Management continues on its fiduciary path with a primary objective of creating shareholder value.

As more information becomes available, the Company plans to update accordingly.

For further information about this release, contact Rich Kaiser, Investor Relations, YES INTERNATIONAL, at 757-306-6090 and yes@yesinternational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain information contained in this release contains forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties, including but not limited to, those relating to development and expansion activities, domestic and global conditions, and market competition.

Contact:

Rich Kaiser

YES INTERNATIONAL

757-306-6090



