OntarioMD’s Health Report Manager adds North Eastern Ontario Network hospitals for better patient information sharing and more integrated care in north eastern Ontario

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OntarioMD is pleased to announce the addition of the 21 hospitals that are part of North Eastern Ontario Network (NEON) to its provincial Health Report Manager (HRM) digital report delivery solution. The addition of the NEON hospitals successfully completes the transition of these hospitals from the Physician Office Integration (POI) report delivery project in the North East Local Health Integration Network to HRM. Clinicians in north eastern Ontario will now receive reports from more than 250 hospital and independent health facility (IHF) sites connected to HRM from across Ontario directly into their OntarioMD-certified electronic medical records.



HRM is providing value to Ontario clinicians and the health care system





/EIN News/ -- “Clinicians in north eastern Ontario will be able to follow-up with their patients sooner after they are discharged from any NEON hospital and from hospitals outside their region to continue care, prevent complications and unnecessary hospital readmissions,” said Sarah Hutchison, CEO of OntarioMD.

NEON is a consortium of 21 hospital partners serving the residents of north eastern Ontario. The consortium shares an electronic health record, which paves the way for data accessibility so health care providers can better serve their patients. NEON facilitates the delivery of efficient and effective digital health services to patients by partnering with health care agencies. OntarioMD is a partner and eHealth Ontario is another. Both partnerships aim to provide physicians and other health care professionals with the ability to view patient information through their OntarioMD-certified EMR or through the ConnectingOntario ClinicalViewer .

The addition of NEON hospitals as HRM sending facilities will add to the more than 1.7 million reports HRM sends every month to the EMRs of 10,000 clinicians throughout Ontario. HRM has been a valuable digital health asset for the province, avoiding $36 million in costs to the health care system in 2018, and saving about 23 to 33 minutes of practice time per clinician every day.

The NEON consortium is made up of the following hospitals:

Anson General Hospital

Bingham Memorial Hospital

North Shore Health Network

Chapleau Health Services

Englehart & District Hospital

Espanola General Hospital

Hôpital Notre Dame

Health Sciences North/Horizon Santé-Nord

Hôpital de Mattawa Hospital

Hornepayne Community Hospital

Kirkland and District Hospital

Lady Dunn District Health Centre

Lady Minto Hospital

Manitoulin Health Centre

Sensenbrenner Hospital

Smooth Rock Falls Hospital

St Joseph General Hospital

Temiskaming Hospital

Timmins & District Hospital

Weeneebayko Area Health Authority

West Nipissing General Hospital - Hôpital général de Nipissing Ouest

OntarioMD’s dedication to providing value to the Ontario health system through products like HRM has been recognized with multiple awards for excellence, leadership and innovation in digital health. HRM, and OntarioMD’s other products and services, are supported by staff located across Ontario who have extensive knowledge of clinician practices and digital health expertise needed to accelerate digital health in future Ontario Health Teams. It is this combination of quality products and support that have made OntarioMD a successful advisor to Ontario clinicians and a successful delivery partner to organizations that need to deploy their products to physicians and nurse practitioners in all parts of the province.

For more information on OntarioMD initiatives that are providing value to the health system and will be part of the digital health strategy for Ontario Health Teams, please visit OntarioMD.ca . View the full list of sending facilities live on HRM .

About OntarioMD

OntarioMD is the leader in primary care digital health in Ontario and is a valuable system partner for other organizations who wish to implement their solutions to front-line care providers. It manages programs and services that connect physician practices that use certified EMRs to more patient data collected outside primary care settings. OntarioMD also supports Ontario's physicians with consultations and practical advice from Peer Leaders and experienced staff who help them optimize their EMR use to enhance patient care and achieve greater practice efficiency. The organization offers valuable, fully-accredited educational opportunities for physicians annually at its conferences and seminars.

More than 17,000 clinicians are benefitting from OntarioMD services: Health Report Manager (HRM), eNotifications, eConsult-EMR Integration, OLIS Deployment, EMR Quality Dashboard, Peer Leaders, and the EMR Practice Enhancement Program. For more information about these services, please visit OntarioMD.ca .

OntarioMD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association and is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

For more information:

Kathy Tudor, 416-623-1248

Director, Communications & Marketing

OntarioMD

An infographic accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b895edd3-fcae-4cd8-8fa3-e8658d869198



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.