LDIC Updates Risk Ratings for LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund and LDIC North American Small Business Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LDIC Inc. (“LDIC”) today announces an update to the investment risk ratings of the funds listed below (the “Funds”). These changes will be reflected in the prospectus for the Funds that will be filed on or about June 5, 2019.

Fund Name Previous Risk Rating Updated Risk Rating LDIC North American Small Business Fund High Medium LDIC North American Infrastructure Fund Medium to High Medium

For additional information or inquiries on the Funds or LDIC Inc., please call 416-362-4141 or visit our website at www.ldic.ca .



