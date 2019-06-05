OntarioMD’s Health Report Manager Named “Best Overall Health Informatics Solution” by MedTech Breakthrough

MedTech Breakthrough’s Awards Program Recognizes Technological Innovations in the Health, Fitness, and Medical Industries

TORONTO, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OntarioMD today announced that MedTech Breakthrough , an independent organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global health and medical technology market, has selected its Health Report Manager (HRM) platform as the winner of its “Best Overall Health Informatics Solution” award in the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Awards.



/EIN News/ -- OntarioMD’s HRM platform was originally developed to help health care professionals and facilities digitize, store and categorize, and easily access hospital reports. Previously, paper reports were used, but were difficult to search and took up too much space to store. HRM addresses this issue and now helps over 10,000 health care professionals easily manage workflow and make informed decisions related to patient care.

“One of the best features of HRM is the speed of delivery. Processing paperwork takes physicians away from direct patient care. Using this technology, we have been able to reclaim some of that time,” said Dr. A. Lee, a Toronto-area physician.

Sarah Hutchison, CEO of OntarioMD, said, “We are excited to continue offering exceptional digital health tools for the health care industry and our Health Report Manager platform enables clinicians to securely receive patient reports electronically from participating hospitals and specialty clinics. We are thrilled to receive this industry recognition for our work in the digital health field with this 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award.”

“Our 2019 program saw an impressive set of innovators in the health and medical technology industry and some of the most exciting technologies were in the area of health care data and informatics,” said James Johnson, managing director of MedTech Breakthrough. “Health data has the powerful potential to significantly enhance the patient experience, as well as streamline the workflow for providers, and we are excited to designate OntarioMD’s Health Report Manger as the Best Overall Health Informatics Solution in their success in helping health care professionals manage information and reports with efficiency and ease. Congratulations to the entire OntarioMD team on their 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award.”

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honour excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,500 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

OntarioMD’s HRM is currently used in over 250 hospital and specialty clinic sites, by over 10,000 health care professionals, and delivers more than 1.7 million reports a month. To date, it has delivered more than 40 million reports across Ontario. Beyond the real-world application and benefits of the HRM, this product is also more secure, more environmentally-friendly, and saves more time than paper files.

About OntarioMD:

OntarioMD is the leader in primary care digital health in Ontario and is a valuable system partner for other organizations who wish to implement their solutions to front-line care providers. It manages programs and services that connect physician practices that use certified EMRs to more patient data collected outside primary care settings. OntarioMD also supports Ontario's physicians with consultations and practical advice from Peer Leaders and experienced staff who help them optimize their EMR use to enhance patient care and achieve greater practice efficiency. The organization offers valuable, fully-accredited educational opportunities for physicians annually at its conferences and seminars.

More than 17,000 clinicians are benefitting from OntarioMD services: Health Report Manager (HRM), eNotifications, eConsult-EMR Integration, OLIS Deployment, Insights4Care EMR Dashboard, Insights4Care Advisory Services, and Peer Leaders. For more information about these services, please visit OntarioMD.ca .

OntarioMD is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Ontario Medical Association and is funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information, visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

For more information:

Kathy Tudor, 416-623-1248

Director, Communications & Marketing

OntarioMD

