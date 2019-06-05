Blockchain Credit Partners (BCP) Opens First Investment Fund for the F.I.R.E. Community

Blockchain Credit Partners Mr. Gregory Keough, Managing Partner Mr. Derek Acree, Managing Partner

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blockchain Credit Partners (BCP) Opens First Investment Fund for the F.I.R.E. CommunityThe BCP Fund was crafted for those interested in Financial Independence as its’ Focus is on Providing Consistent High Yield Cash Flow Secured by US Assets, and is Endorsed by Financial Services LeadersPalm Beach, Fla.- Blockchain Credit Partners (BCP), www.BlockchainCreditPartners.com , announced the launch of the first Investment Fund developed for the F.I.R.E. community and those interested in financial independence with a focus on providing consistent high-yield cash flow payments through lending against secured assets.Investing in High-Yield Private Credit has previously been reserved almost exclusively for ultra-high net worth private banking clients or hedge fund investors. The BCP Fund opens this investment opportunity up to global investors who are seeking secured high-yield cash flows. The primary focus of the fund is on two segments of secured lending: Autos, and Real Estate. Loans will be in a senior secured position with attractive Loan-To-Value (LTV) ratios. The fund looks to provide consistent high-yield quarterly payments that are secured by hard assets on an over collateralized basis.Gregory Keough, BCP Managing Partner, “A key component to financial independence is consistent high yield passive income over a prolonged period of time. One of the few ways to accomplish this has been through private credit lending, however the problem has been these private credit funds have previously been reserved almost exclusively for ultra-high net worth private banking clients or hedge fund investors with $1 Million or more minimums and 7 year lock up periods. BCP is pioneering the re-imagination of the fund industry and looks to change this by launching a fund that provides secured high yield but is accessible to all.”The BCP fund also plans to use tokenization on the blockchain which may provide additional benefits for investors. The fund has chosen to use the Securitize platform and protocol for the issuance and lifecycle management of the fund. The Securitize DS Protocol will allow for future compliant trading of the fund on an authorized Alternative Trading System. When combining private credit with the blockchain and tokenization you have the ability for high yield returns as well as a tokenized asset that can trade on an exchange.Derek Acree, BCP Managing Partner, stated “With interest rates at historic lows it is very difficult for people looking to generate passive income. The BCP fund looks to provide this and has the unique attribute that the first 10% goes to investor so unlike other funds that managers make a return regardless, the BCP fund managers do not share in returns until investors receive a 10% return so our interests are very well aligned.The BCP High-Yield Fund leverages the Managing Partners’ Gregory Keough and Derek Acree substantial experience in the traditional and online secured lending space. They have also served as C- Level executives at Global Fortune 500 enterprises.The BCP Fund advisors and partners include a who’s who in the investment and digital securities arenas and include:The Institute for Blockchain Innovation (IBI), a global think tank composed of global pioneers in the Digital Securities (Security Token) and Blockchain Payments space who are building the future of financial systems on the blockchainAssociate Professor of Finance at University of Oregon, Visiting Fellow, Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance, Partner at Collaborative Fund, Steve McKeon President, Securitize, Jamie Finn : Serial entrepreneur and Co-Founder of Securitize one of the leading digital security platforms for tokenized securities.With additional advisors to be announced shortly.About Blockchain Credit Partners (BCP):Blockchain Credit Partners (BCP) is pioneering the re-imagination of the fund industry using blockchain technology. 