Palmetto Technology Group (PTG) Named One of South Carolina’s Best Places to Work for Sixth Consecutive Year

Palmetto Technology Group logo PTG is a Microsoft Gold Partner PTG's offices are located in the city of Greenville, South Carolina

Palmetto Technology Group (PTG), an IT support and managed services company named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for the sixth time.

It's nice to be recognized again for this award and even nicer to know that our employees enjoy working at PTG and appreciate the efforts we make to ensure our workplace is something special for them.” — Kelley Medlock, Director of Operations for PTG

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palmetto Technology Group (PTG), a Microsoft Gold Partner and market leader in small to mid-sized business IT support and managed services was recently named as one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. This fourteenth annual program was created by SC Biz News in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Best Companies Group.

This survey-and-awards program was designed to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in the state of South Carolina, benefiting the state's economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 75 total companies. PTG has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina for six consecutive years.

To be considered for participation, companies had to fulfill the following eligibility requirements:

 be a for-profit or not-for-profit business or government entity;

 be a publicly or privately held business;

 have a facility in the state of South Carolina;

 have a minimum of 15 employees working in the state of South Carolina; and

 be in business a minimum of 1 year

"It's nice to be recognized again for this award and even nicer to know that our employees enjoy working at PTG and appreciate the efforts we make to ensure our workplace is something special for them," said Kelley Medlock, Director of Operations for Palmetto Technology Group.

Companies from across the state entered the two-part survey process to determine the Best Places to Work in South Carolina. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

The ranked companies will be recognized at a reception and dinner, presented by Colonial Life, on August 1, 2019, and the rankings will be published in the August 2019 issue of SCBIZ magazine.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in South Carolina program, visit www.BestPlacesToWorkSC.com.

About PTG

Since 2008, PTG has offered responsive, knowledgeable, and professional managed services for small to mid-sized businesses and nonprofits. Their mission is to help organizations work better and leverage their technology investment by maximizing their communication, productivity, and security.

Microsoft Southeast Cloud Partner of the Year 2013, 2015, 2016

Best Places to Work in SC 2014-2019

INC5000 Fastest Growing Companies 2015, 2016

Channel Futures MSP 501 Winner 2017, 2018

For more information. www.goptg.com

Contacts

Palmetto Technology Group

Brendan Blowers

Marketing Director

pr@goptg.com

What Makes PTG a Different IT Support and Managed Services Company?



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.