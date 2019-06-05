PHOTO RELEASE -- Huntington Ingalls Industries Appoints Director of Enterprise Transformation

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced today that Cullen Glass has been named corporate director of enterprise transformation. He will report directly to Scott Stabler, executive vice president and chief transformation officer.



As the director of enterprise transformation, Glass is responsible for working with corporate and division leadership to co-implement improvements in core business processes. His role will span multiple value streams, including supply chain, information technology/analytics and manufacturing.

“Cullen has been a change agent throughout his career and brings world class commercial experience and a diverse perspective to this role,” Stabler said. “His time at Honeywell produced an impressive resume of implementing the processes, technologies and approaches key to the future of HII. I look forward to his counsel and leadership in making effective change happen here as well.”

A photo of Glass is available in HII’s newsroom: https://newsroom.huntingtoningalls.com/file/cullen-glass .

Glass spent the last 18 years of his career at Honeywell, including leadership roles in planning, manufacturing, IT, logistics, order management and supply chain. In his last position, as director, enterprise IT manufacturing and quality, he was responsible for deploying best-in-class applications and processes across all Honeywell business groups. Previous accomplishments include leading the successful implementation of SAP across the $15 billion Automation and Control business segment and international supply chain process re-engineering that led to both improved delivery performance and reduced inventory levels.

Glass earned a bachelor’s degree in management from the College of St. Scholastica and an MBA from the Carlson School of Management at the University of Minnesota.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII’s Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII’s Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

