Vivi Partners With Juniper Payments to Create Private-Labeled Mobile App for Electronic Funds Transfer From Community Banks and Credit Unions

Helps Thousands of Financial Institutions Compete With Larger National Banks

BOCA RATON, Fla., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViViPAY (ViVi), a subsidiary of ViVi Holdings Inc. and a leading provider of “Fintech” financial technology solutions, announced today a partnership with Juniper Payments, LLC, the largest non-bank third-party provider of inter-bank transaction and reporting systems in the United States. The two companies will work together to provide a superior private-labeled mobile app experience powered by ViVi for thousands of community, independent banks, and credit unions



Juniper Payments delivers payment services through correspondent and direct relationships with banks and credit unions throughout the US. Their modular solutions are utilized by 4,000 + financial institutions daily, driving payments from origination to delivery both foreign and domestic. ViVi believes it has a breakthrough SAAS-based financial ecosystem that provides virtual bank-like services to the unbanked and underbanked customers throughout the world. The agreement between Juniper and ViVi will be designed to enable electronic transaction and funds transfer opportunities for millions of people through a user-friendly mobile app with low fees.

Electronic funds transfer is commonplace today. According to Orbis Research , over the next five years It is projected that E-commerce Payments such as electronic funds transfer will register a 10.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$1,455,200 million by 2023, up from US$786,500 million in 2017.

“Mobile apps that facilitate transactions, especially those that required transfer of funds electronically, will continue to become more popular,” said Stephen Harkey, CMO of ViVi. “In order to compete with today’s large commercial lending institutions, community banks and credit unions will need a seamless, user-friendly mobile app experience for electronic funds transfer. Combined with the electronic funds transfer platform by Juniper, ViVi wants to deliver this mobile experience for these financial providers without requiring them to embark on an expensive buildout of their own technology platforms.”

ViVi is a SAAS-based financial ecosystem that provides virtual bank-like services to the unbanked and underbanked of the world. ViVi allows users to make online purchases, as well as to transfer money, pay bills, and deposit money, all without requiring a traditional bank account or credit check. It can be tied directly to a ViViPAY debit card, allowing customers the ability to spend their money online, or at retailers worldwide. ViVi is a financial technology company that is more than just a Fintech. It is a company that is committed to financial inclusion for all, to the basic financial services people need to protect themselves against hardship, and to invest in their futures.

About ViVi Holdings.

ViViPAY “ViVi” is a subsidiary of ViVi Holdings, a U.S.-based "Fintech" financial technology company that has developed a complete ecosystem of financial solutions and is committed to the digital inclusion of basic banking services for the entire population. It aggregates the branches of technology, telecommunications and payment processing in one cohesive, intuitive platform that uses "AI" Artificial Intelligence and Private Blockchain technology to guarantee security.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

ViVi Holdings Inc.

Marco Scabia, (561)288-2300 Ext 1008

marco@vivi.solutions

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.