Christopher Rozewski Has Been Announced as One of Independent Banker’s 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders

Bedminster, NJ, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank announce that Independent Banker, the flagship publication of Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA), has named Christopher Rozewski, Vice President, Head of Data and Analytics at Peapack-Gladstone Bank, as one of its 40 Under 40: Emerging Community Bank Leaders. The first-annual, nomination-based award recognizes up-and-coming community bankers who demonstrate exceptional potential in leadership, innovation and community work.



“This group of young professionals should give all of us a sense of pride and optimism as we look to the future of America’s community banks,” said Matt Kusilek, publisher, Independent Banker. “Now more than ever, this industry sees the value of the energy and ideas of people like our emerging leaders, who believe in the importance of the community banking model. We’re really pleased to be able to highlight their accomplishments so far and look forward to what they’ll do next.”

At Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Chris leads CRM development, business process modernization, digital campaigns, enterprise reporting, data security and data governance. He co-founded the Cyber Security Working Group, a monthly technical/threat intelligence sharing call with five banks from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida. Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Chris served as associate director of information technology user services at William Paterson University where he implemented enterprise wide technology solutions and pioneered a public online technology documentation repository for community use.

Chris earned his MBA from the Christos M. Cotsakos College of Business at William Paterson University and BA from Montclair State University. His collaborative spirit extends into the community, where he serves on the Rutgers University Big Data Advisory Board, contributing to Big Data curriculum and student impact; volunteers at the St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in Madison, N.J., creating social media content to match animals with new families; and helps build homes for low-income families with Habitat for Humanity. Chris is a Microsoft Certified IT Professional.

Winners will be featured in the June 2019 issue of Independent Banker, which will be showcased on the Independent Banker website and accessible via the digital issue of the magazine.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a New Jersey bank holding company with total assets of $4.66 billion and assets under management and/or administration of $6.3 billion as of March 31, 2019. Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms, to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice and solutions, to individuals, families, privately-held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them to establish, maintain and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.comand www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Independent Banker is the number-one source of community banking news for ICBA members. Published monthly, the magazine features best practices from experts, stories from community banks themselves, thought-provoking features and news of how ICBA is fighting for the industry on Capitol Hill. Learn more at independentbanker.org

The Independent Community Bankers of America®, the nation’s voice for community banks of all sizes and charter types, is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education and high-quality products and services. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org

