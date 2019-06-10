HammerZen introduces an app that Imports Purchase Receipts from The Home Depot into QuickBooks

No more lost receipts for job costing.

Contractors have continually been faced with the issue of manually entering each Home Depot purchase into their accounting software. HammerZen is the solution!

If you are dealing with a few or a ton of Home Depot receipts, you need this app. It will save you data processing time. Thanks HammerZen for assisting in the setup. Again, you ROCK!” — Amanda Stirn

RICHBORO, PA, USA, June 10, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- HammerZen, Inc. has recently made waves in the business sphere by effectively solving an issue that most commercial buyers at Home Depot have been facing for some time in the construction and real estate industries. In response to the climbing demand from clients, HammerZen has launched its highly anticipated application that gives its users the ability to automate their bookkeeping more efficiently. Businesses can now avoid the continual issue of manually entering each receipt into their accounting software.HammerZen’s goal is to simplify your workflow while concurrently increasing your cash flow. HammerZen software eliminates grueling manual data entry so that you can save as much time and money as possible.“I got it, woohoo! Took me about an hour what used to take me all week and sometimes more to do. Life is good. I just finished my first upload” says Tara Hodges, On Call Electric LLC. “This program has been my favorite by far; I wish I would have found this a month ago when I began my searches. The app is so user-friendly. Thanks so much. Love this program.” FOR A LIMITED TIME HammerZen is offering up to 2 months absolutely FREE when you purchase an annual subscription by June 20, 2019, at midnight."Just an Amazing App. I imported 600 plus receipts into Quickbooks in a few minutes with just a few clicks, no more HD lost receipts from customers in QB. Every construction company doing business with Home Depot should have this app. says, Raul Herrera. QuickBooks customers now can sign up for HammerZen in just a few minutes and have the ability to efficiently manage your business:- Job costing at your fingertips: Organize workflows; set rules to track the expenses by job; projects, departments, and materials; and use purchase tracking to export summary and detail data.- Analyze your profit centers: When you map accounts, customers, items, products, services, and classes, and mark jobs billable, you can measure your bottom line.- Gain insight on your profit margin: Enter your transactions by bill, check, or credit card charge, and refunds.- Save time and money: Automate your data entry process for each receipt to upload hundreds in mere minutes - Bookkeeping your way: HammerZen, an Intuit-approved app, is compatible with both QuickBooks Desktop and QuickBooks Online.Streamline and simplify your data entry process and import purchases from The Home Depot into QuickBooks.The Intuit approved app serves in effectively eliminating human error from your accounts. Contractors will be able to save themselves from problems that stem from overstating a job since the app ensures all purchases and refunds are accurately imported into QuickBooks.ABOUT HammerZen Inc.HammerZen’s mission is to help businesses in the construction, real estate, and accounting industries keep track of the money they spend at Home Depot and import that data into QuickBooks. Learn more at hammerzen.com or contact HammerZen at 1-800-838-4936.ABOUT The Home DepotWith more than 2,200 stores across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, The Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer. Home Depot provides many services and over one million products so that they can offer their customers the best home improvement experience possible.THE HOME DEPOT is a registered trademark of Home Depot Product Authority, LLC. The Home Depot does not sponsor or endorse this product and is not in any way affiliated with HammerZen, Inc.ABOUT QuickBooksQuickBooks is an accounting software developed by Intuit, Inc., designed to make your bookkeeping easy and cost-effective. It helps businesses make transactions and manage financial functions effortlessly.



