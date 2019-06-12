Cruise for Good Launches New Reward Spa for Ma to Help Fund L.A. Cause

We're celebrating moms all year long Help R4G Fund The Ed Asner Family Center and Enjoy Cruise Rewards www.CruiseforGood.org We Help Talented Professionals Find Jobs They Love + Generate Proceeds for Causes + Reward Referrals with Travel & Spa www.RecruitingforGood.com

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Spa for Ma is a fun purposeful reward sponsored by staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) to inspire participation and help fund The Ed Asner Family Center . And rewarding participation with cruise savings and spa services for moms.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We're Celebrating Moms everyday...by making fundraising fun and rewarding."How to Enjoy Spa Rewards for Good1) Must live in Southern California.2) Participate in Recruiting for Good by introducing a company hiring professional staff in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales positions.3) Recruiting for Good will find the company a new employee. And earn a finder's fee that is shared. R4G donates $1,000 to Ed Asner Family Center; and rewards both a $1,000 cruise saving reward, and a $250 Spa for Ma Gift Card.Carlos Cymerman, adds "Moms can redeem their spa rewards on the cruise of their choice....or before departure in their hometown."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com Love to have fun making a difference and travel; simply make referrals to help R4G fund The Ed Asner Family Center and earn travel saving rewards with your favorite brands (Crystal, Disney, Royal Caribbean, Viking, Virgin...and so much more). www.CruiseforGood.org The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org Autism on the Seas, an international organization, has been in collaboration with Royal Caribbean International since 2007 in developing cruise vacation services to accommodate adults and families living with children with Special Needs, including, but not limited to, Autism, Asperger Syndrome, Down Syndrome, Tourette Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy and all Cognitive, Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. These services quickly expanded to other cruise lines. www.AutismontheSeas.com Hype is a boutique communications agency that provides brand-strategic PR, Marketing and Social Media services to creative companies. We provide an extremely hands-on approach to client service and a collaborative philosophy that positions us as a preferred resource to members of the media. Dedicated to the entertainment industry as a community, Hype is committed to keen storytelling and promoting the creative process. www.HypeWorld.com



