Gene Expression Market To Reach USD 6.27 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

The increasing availability of gene expression databases and a decrease in the cost of sequencing is fueling the growth of the market.



Market Size – USD 3.30 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.2%, Market Trends – Increase in government funding in R&D

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Gene Expression Market is forecast to reach USD 6.27 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Gene expression is a mechanism of acquiring information from a gene to manufacture an operational gene product. Analysis of gene expression is a combination of various steps-transcription, translation, post-translational modification of a protein, and RNA splicing.

Gene expression is used to study genetic codes stored in DNA and properties of the expression determine the phenotype of the organism. Certain factors such as an increase in the incidence of cancer, high demand for personalized medicine, and development in R&D activities, especially for gene therapy is fueling the growth of the market.

Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1474

The high cost of instruments and lack of skilled professionals are the factors that limit the growth of the market. Technological advancement in drug discovery, diagnosis of diseases, and rise in popularity of gene expression tests in emerging nations provide ample opportunities for the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

On the basis of product and services, the market is segmented into equipment, consumables, and services.

Consumables held a market share of 63% in the year 2018. The segment is further divided into DNA Chips and Reagents.

The DNA chip is the collection of microscopic DNA spots attached to a solid surface. It is used to measure the level of gene expression.

DNA chips help researchers know more about different diseases such as mental illness, heart disease, infectious disease, and especially to study cancer.

Equipment is forecasted to have the highest CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. It is segmented into next-generation sequencing and DNA Microarray.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) is a strong platform that enables the sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA molecules concurrently. The tool is used to revolutionize fields such as genetic diseases, personalized medicine, and clinical diagnostics.

The decrease in sequencing cost and increased adoption of sequencing and other gene expression analysis techniques are forecasted to fuel the growth of the market.

Low- to Mid- Plex Gene Expression Analysis held more than half of the market share in the capacity segment. It is forecasted to have a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the segment is divided into diagnostic, drug discovery, and research.

Diagnostic held a market share of 33% in the year 2018. Gene-expression profiling is generally used to identify the genes and pathways that really matter for the identification of abnormalities, thereby revealing new targets for therapy.

Research held a market share of 32% in the year 2018. Application of gene expression for the development of new drugs and understanding the functionalities of genes is going to propel the demand of the market.

North America held a market share of 33% in the year 2018. High level of R&D in the region and availability of state of the art equipment are propelling the growth of the market.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, GE Healthcare, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and Becton, Dickinson, and Company, among others.

/EIN News/ -- To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/gene-expression-market

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Gene Expression Market on the basis of Grade, Type, Form, Application, and Region:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Equipment

Consumables

Services

Capacity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Low- to Mid- Plex Gene Expression Analysis

High-Plex Gene Expression Analysis

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

Diagnostic

Drug Discovery

Research

Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/1474

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



Browse more reports of Pharmaceutical category at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report/category/biotechnology

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John Watson

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-800-819-3052

E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.