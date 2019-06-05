Fr8Hub Expands Mexico Office, Begins Domestic Freight Matching Throughout the Country

Names Laura Mandujano Valdés Country Manager to lead the Mexico City-based office

LAREDO, Texas, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Fr8Hub announced that it will expand its services to provide domestic freight matching throughout Mexico, connecting shippers with available carriers throughout the country. As well, Laura Mandujano Valdés has been named Fr8Hub Mexico Country Manager, reporting to CEO Ohad Axelrod, leading sales, partnership, operations in Mexico. Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace directly matches shippers throughout Mexico and United States with available carriers and drivers for their loads.



Mandujano Valdés has a 20-year career in the transportation industry and comes to Fr8Hub from Transportes Monroy Schiavon (TMS), one of the top asset-based carriers in MEX, where she rose to Logistics & Commercial Director during her 15 years with the leading Mexico carrier. Prior to TMS, she served as Logistics Manager for Alberto Culver de Mexico (currently Unilever.)



“Laura Mandujano will lead our expansion into the domestic Mexico TL freight, strengthening and enhancing our relationships with domestic shippers and carriers,” said Ohad Axelrod, CEO of Fr8Hub. “This launch enables us to serve the domestic Mexico freight market, in pesos, with the same level of service we currently provide for cross border, complementing our existing services.”



Fr8Hub combines extensive logistics experience with innovative cloud-based technology that directly matches shippers and freight forwarders with a broad network of reliable carriers. Fr8Hub provides flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping.



Fr8Hub’s digital freight marketplace is integrated with fleet and driver IOT devices to synthesize and analyze together large amounts of data on each fleet and shipment, including location, freight, time and other data points. Shippers and carriers can access this critical data through the Fr8Hub Control Center to make timely, actionable decisions on loads, optimize their operations and reduce costs.



“Fr8Hub is the secret weapon for carriers and shippers in Mexico, finding reliable, available freight options with speed and efficiency,” said Laura Mandujano Valdés. “Our technology, experience and relationships will be our guides as we expand to become the leading freight marketplace in Mexico.”

/EIN News/ -- The Fr8Hub carrier network currently features more than 1000 carriers in the United States and Mexico, counting more than 30,000 available trucks. Since ELDs and GPS aren‘t prevalent in Mexico, Mexico-based carriers are vetted through onboarding processes, reviewing historical data regarding performance and on-time delivery—including door-to-door, cross loading, interline or to-the-border deliveries.



“The expansion of our digital freight marketplace into Domestic Mexico will help streamline the inefficiencies in the country and provide the next step of our mission to revolutionize cross-border shipping,” continued Axelrod.



