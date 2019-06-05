Jason Hunter Korn Appointed to Professional Ethics Committee of the Florida Bar

NAPLES, FLA., UNITED STATES, June 5, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business law firm Cohen & Grigsby is pleased to announce that Jason Hunter Korn has been appointed by the President-Elect of the Florida Bar to serve on its Professional Ethics Committee. The Ethics Committee is a standing committee of the Bar in charge of reviewing and publishing formal advisory opinions to guide Bar members in interpreting and applying the ethics rules. The committee also reviews informal advisory opinions issued by Florida Bar ethics department attorneys.

Jason previously served on the Florida Bar Ethics Committee from 1999-2005, and again from 2008-2014.

For more information about Cohen & Grigsby, please visit cohenlaw.com.

ABOUT COHEN & GRIGSBY

Since 1981, Cohen & Grigsby, P.C. and its attorneys have provided sound legal advice and solutions to clients that seek to maximize their potential in a constantly changing global marketplace. Comprised of more than 140 lawyers, Cohen & Grigsby maintains offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Naples, Fla. The firm’s practice areas include Business Services, Labor & Employment, Immigration/International Business, Intellectual Property, Real Estate & Public Finance, Litigation, Employee Benefits & Executive Compensation, Estates & Trusts, Bankruptcy & Creditors Rights, and Public Affairs. Cohen & Grigsby represents private and publicly held businesses, nonprofits, multinational corporations, individuals and emerging businesses across a full spectrum of industries. Our lawyers maintain an unwavering commitment to customer service that ensures a productive partnership. For more information, visit cohenlaw.com.



