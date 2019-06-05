Crystal Expedition Cruises Appoints Expedition Leader For Crystal Endeavor

David Sinclair to lead expert team on line’s new expedition ship

Miami, FL, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crystal Expedition Cruises has appointed seasoned explorer David Sinclair as expedition leader for its upcoming ship Crystal Endeavor launching in August 2020. Sinclair has spent over two decades traversing all seven continents with an emphasized expertise in the polar regions. He has shared his knowledge and passion for wilderness discoveries with travelers on bold expeditions to the Antarctic Peninsula, Ross Sea, Adelie Coast, South Georgia, Macquarie Island, the Falkland Islands, Greenland, Svalbard and the Canadian Arctic. In his role, he will be involved in the planning and development of the vessel's shoreside excursions, as well as leading a team of skilled expedition guides and experts.



“David has climbed the highest peaks north of the Arctic Circle, skied across Greenland and become an avid naturalist and nature photographer during his career,” said Crystal’s president and CEO, Tom Wolber. “The adventures that guests will have with Crystal Endeavor will be simply breathtaking, with many sites and experiences that top travelers’ bucket lists, as well as unexpected thrills that will present themselves along the journeys. David is an expert in identifying and maximizing such opportunities and making unforgettable moments possible for travelers.”



“We understand the enormous privilege we have to explore these places and with that privilege comes the responsibility to minimize our impact and educate our guests along the way,” he added. “David’s focus on sustainability and increasing awareness about the earth’s most remote habitats complements Crystal’s own commitment to doing our part.”



As Crystal Expedition Cruises prepares for the ship’s maiden voyage in August 2020, Sinclair and the Crystal team are conducting comprehensive site inspections in some of the global destinations featured on Crystal Endeavor’s itineraries. This includes visiting and meeting with local community leaders, port authorities and government officials as they meticulously create immersive experiences that showcase the heart of each locale while taking special care of the environmental, sustainability and cultural sensitivity protocols of the destinations the ship will visit.



“It’s a privilege to share my passion for nature and exploration with Crystal’s guests and help ensure they return enriched by the fabulous experiences and education programs we’ll be offering during Crystal Endeavor’s global itineraries,” Sinclair said.



Crystal Endeavor will sail to the farthest reaches of the world, from the Arctic via the fabled Northeast Passage to the Ross Sea in Antarctica, and to many regions few travelers explore, including New Zealand’s Sub-Antarctic Islands; the Russian Far East and Japan; New Zealand, Tasmania and the Great Barrier Reef; Borneo, Philippines and Indonesia; Aleutian Islands and Alaska; Western Europe and Canary Islands; and South America. Guests will have opportunities to embark on thrilling adventures, cultivate deep cultural connections, and gain an intimate understanding of the biodiversity and natural history of the destinations.



The German-built 20,000-GRT Crystal Endeavor will accommodate just 200 guests with elegantly casual and expansive public spaces; all-suite, butler-serviced guest rooms; Michelin-inspired dining options, including Master Chef Nobu Matsuhisa’s Umi Uma & Sushi Bar; full-service Crystal Life Salon & Spa and state-of-the-art Fitness Center. Expedition-specific amenities and spaces will enhance guests’ experience, including designated “mud rooms” and a helicopter lounge. This ship is currently under construction at MV Werften shipyard in Stralsund, Germany.



