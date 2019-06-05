Lemongrass Consulting, the Global SAP on AWS Specialist, Achieves AWS Premier Status

READING, United Kingdom, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lemongrass Consulting ( www.lemongrassconsulting.com ), an Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network (APN) organisation that specialises in SAP Enterprise, Business One and Business By Design on AWS today announced it has achieved APN Premier Consulting Partner status.



/EIN News/ -- Premier Consulting Partner represents the highest tier within the APN and is awareded to a small and exclusive number of high-quality partners with a proven track record that have made significant investments in technical skills and AWS expertise to help drive successful customer outcomes.

Lemongrass is an early adopter of SAP on AWS and has been an APN Advanced Consulting Partner for many years. It has achieved AWS Competencies Partner status in SAP. Additionally, Lemongrass is an audited AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Partner. The first ever globally referenceable SAP on AWS was deliverd by Lemongrass ( https://aws.amazon.com/solutions/case-studies/seaco/ ).

Lemongrass migrates, implements, operates and innovates with SAP Centric Enterprises on AWS. The company has a unique, 100% success track record and has migrated, implemented and operated more SAP workloads on AWS than any other Partner. The company builds its own SAP on AWS automation platform, MiCloud that is available as a SaaS solution to customers and partners.

“Achieving this milestone is a huge credit to our customers, our team members and our AWS relationship” said Walter Beek, Lemongrass Group CEO and Co-Founder. “It is a recognition of our achievements with business-critical SAP on AWS deployments. It recognises our passion, quality and relentless focus on automation, innovation and agility. And it is an important a stepping stone toward achieving our vision of fully automated SAP migration and operation on AWS.”

Lemongrass Ways of Working and Leadership Values mirror that of AWS, making Lemongrass and AWS a strong and consistent partnership for SAP Centric Enterprises. The company is customer obsessed and provides all customers with a one-day notice option to ensure it fights for its customers every day. It drives cost reduction through automation and passes cost savings back to its customers. It understands the value of innovation and automation amongst others through SAP Centric Data Lakes on AWS and DevOps for SAP. And it fiercely protects it 100% track record, ensuring full alignment with customer outcomes.

In 2017, Lemongrass attracted a substantial investment from Columbia Capital ( www.colcap.com ) enabling the company to continue its substantial investment in automation while rapidly and successfully expanding its global footprint with operations in the Americas, EMEA and AsiaPac.

About Lemongrass Consulting

An SAP Competency Partner, AWS Premier Consulting Partner, audited AWS Managed Service Partner with a 100% success record with more SAP on AWS than any other company. Lemongrass has particular expertise in migration, greenfield (S/4) implementation, operation and innovation with SAP on AWS. The company provides Big Data solutions, both SAP Centric and AWS native to its customer base and enables agility through DevOps for SAP. Lemongrass builds its own SAP on AWS automation platform, MiCloud, which is available as a SaaS solution to customers and partners.

For more information please visit www.lemongrassconsulting.com or contact us on info@lemongrassconsulting.com or +44 (0) 844 357 786



