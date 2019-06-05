Cogeco Communications Announces Plans to Invest More Than $1 Billion in the Operation and Expansion of Its Broadband Network in Ontario and Québec

With its strong regional presence, Cogeco is well positioned to increase access to high-speed Internet in unserved and underserved areas and to support governments in achieving this goal



MONTRÉAL, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cogeco Communications Inc. (“Cogeco Communications”) today announced plans to invest more than $1 billion over the next four years in the operation and expansion of its Canadian hybrid fibre coaxial cable network, in order to pursue its growth and to extend its regional high-speed Internet coverage across Ontario and Québec.

Through its Canadian subsidiary Cogeco Connexion, Cogeco Communications offers Internet service at speeds greater than 120 Mbps across more than 400 municipalities in the two provinces, is rolling out 1 Gbps Internet speeds, and continuously aims to deliver a state-of-the-art, personalized video experience, while preparing its entry into the wireless services market.

“Thanks to the strong local presence we’ve been building for the past 60 years, we can gauge first-hand just how important high-speed Internet connectivity is for communities, and are delighted to be working closely with so many municipalities and towns to extend and enhance our network so that we can deliver ultra-high-speed connectivity to as many residents, families and businesses as possible,” said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc. “We welcome the renewed commitment on the part of the different levels of government to accelerate this type of investment and intend to participate actively in the various government programs and incentives put forward to support high-speed Internet access to unserved and underserved communities.”

With this major investment, and the billions of dollars already invested in serving its residential and business clients, Cogeco continues to bolster its leadership position in regional areas and provides strong support to Ontario’s and Québec’s regional and rural economic development and efforts to increase competitiveness for companies and workers.

Recently announced programs include the federal government’s Universal Broadband Fund and Accelerated Investment Incentive, the CRTC’s Broadband Fund, the Québec government’s Québec haut débit program, and the funds available under the Ontario government’s newly announced Broadband and Cellular Strategy.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.’s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).





Marie-Hélène Labrie

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs and Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

(514) 764-4700

marie-helene.labrie@cogeco.com

