ISRL, ISCA, and GDI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Isramco, Inc. (NASDAQ CM: ISRL ) regarding possible violations of law related to Isramco’s agreement to be acquired by Naphtha Israel Petroleum Corporation Ltd and its subsidiaries for $121.40 in cash for each share of Isramco common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-isramco-inc .

International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ GS: ISCA ) regarding possible violations of law related to International Speedway’s agreement to be acquired by NASCAR Holdings, Inc. for $45.00 in cash for each share of International Speedway Class A and Class B common stock. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-international-speedway-corporation .

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GDI ) regarding possible violations of law related to Gardner Denver’s agreement to merge with Ingersoll-Rand plc (NYSE: IR ). Under the terms of the agreement, Gardner Denver will own 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-gardner-denver-holdings-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. , with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

Telephone: (302) 295-5310

Toll-Free: (888) 969-4242

Fax: (302) 654-7530

Email: info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com

Follow Rigrodsky & Long on Facebook and Twitter



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.