NACD Launches Diversity, Inclusion, and Innovation-Focused Podcast Targeting a Broad Leadership Audience

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 20,000 board members, today announced the launch of the organization’s first podcast, Future Fluency , intended to inspire a deeper dialogue around diversity, inclusion and innovation. The podcast offers insights from a broad range of leading minds that include Google’s former senior vice president of people operations, Laszlo Bock, and investor and founder of the Impact America Fund, Kesha Cash.



/EIN News/ -- “As companies confront a mandate from their customers, employees, investors, and other stakeholders to address diversity and inclusion in a meaningful way, this timely podcast examines how a deeper level of understanding of these issues is key to unlocking long-term prosperity and growth,” said Peter R. Gleason, president and CEO of NACD.

The podcast features leading experts and researchers offering the latest thinking on topics such as how bias affects decision making, and how social and demographic shifts are reshaping the business landscape. NACD’s new podcast reaches beyond its typical target audience of the boardroom to a broader business leadership audience in corporations, other organizations, and throughout society.

“Future Fluency is a podcast series that examines the links between innovation, culture, society, and business. We convene a wide range of perspectives—from neuroscientists and sociologists to authors, researchers, and business leaders—that together help to widen the lens about diversity in the era of disruption,” said NACD’s chief programming officer Erin Essenmacher, who cohosts the podcast with NACD colleague Ashley Marchand Orme.

Initial guests include Howard Ross, Anurima Bhargava, Skip Spriggs, Andrea Hoffman, Catrice Jackson, Hope Taitz, and Richard Rothstein. Future guests include Marriott’s chief human resource officer (CHRO) David Rodriguez; board member and former Yahoo! CHRO Libby Sartain; another appearance by Skip Spriggs, CEO of the Executive Leadership Council; Andrea Hoffman; Beth Stewart; and Mary-Frances Winters.

Listeners can subscribe to Future Fluency on Google Play , iTunes , or RSS . Visit NACDonline.org/podcast to learn more about current and future episodes.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) empowers more than 20,000 directors to lead with confidence in the boardroom. As the recognized authority on leading boardroom practices, NACD helps boards strengthen investor trust and public confidence by ensuring that today’s directors are well prepared for tomorrow’s challenges. World-class boards join NACD to elevate performance, gain foresight, and instill confidence. Fostering collaboration among directors, investors, and corporate governance stakeholders, NACD has been setting the standard for responsible board leadership for 40 years. To learn more about NACD, visit www.NACDonline.org .

Contact:

Susan Oliver

susanboliver@gmail.com

703-216-4078



