Kingdom of the Netherlands - Aruba : 2019 Article IV Consultation Discussions-Press Release and Staff Report

International Monetary Fund. Western Hemisphere Dept.

June 5, 2019

Aruba is a small open economy with a pegged exchange rate to the U.S. dollar. The island is heavily dependent on tourism and has living standards among the highest in the Caribbean. The economy is gradually recovering from several recessions since 2008. The authorities have managed well the impact of the crisis in Venezuela through diversification of product markets and tourism sources. Nonetheless, a deepening of the crisis is a downside risk—mainly through a potentially sizable influx of immigrants and refugees. And so is a potential deterioration in the outlook for the U.S. economy.

Country Report No. 19/148

English

June 3, 2019

9781498318006/1934-7685

1ABWEA2019001

$18.00 (Academic Rate:$18.00)

Paper

69

