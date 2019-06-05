Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2019 was $34.44 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 20.7% and 0.1%, respectively. These compare with the 13.4% and 3.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.



The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2019 was $24.11, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 19.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2019 were as follows:

Information Technology 23.0 % Industrials 17.3 % Materials 14.4 % Consumer Discretionary 13.6 % Financials 10.3 % Energy 9.1 % Health Care 4.7 % Communication Services 3.3 % Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.2 % Real Estate 1.3 % Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2019 were as follows:

Shopify Inc. 7.5 % Air Canada 4.8 % Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.1 % Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.9 % Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 % Amazon.com, Inc. 3.2 % Bank of Montreal 3.1 % Royal Bank of Canada 2.9 % Canopy Growth Corporation 2.6 % The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 2.5 %













