Canadian General Investments: Investment Update - Unaudited

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, CANADA, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian General Investments, Limited (TSX:CGI), (TSX:CGI.PR.D), (LSE:CGI) reports on an unaudited basis that its net asset value per share (NAV) at May 31, 2019 was $34.44 resulting in year-to-date and 12-month NAV returns, with dividends reinvested, of 20.7% and 0.1%, respectively.  These compare with the 13.4% and 3.0% returns of the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index on a total return basis for the same periods.

The closing price for CGI’s common shares at May 31, 2019 was $24.11, resulting in year-to-date and 12-month share price returns, with dividends reinvested, of 19.5% and 3.1%, respectively.

The sector weightings of CGI’s investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2019 were as follows:

  Information Technology 23.0 %
  Industrials 17.3 %
  Materials 14.4 %
  Consumer Discretionary 13.6 %
  Financials 10.3 %
  Energy 9.1 %
  Health Care 4.7 %
  Communication Services 3.3 %
  Cash & Cash Equivalents 2.2 %
  Real Estate 1.3 %
  Utilities 0.8 %

The top ten investments which comprised 38.1% of the investment portfolio at market as of May 31, 2019 were as follows:

  Shopify Inc. 7.5 %
  Air Canada 4.8 %
  Mastercard Incorporated, class A 4.1 %
  Canadian Pacific Railway Limited 3.9 %
  Franco-Nevada Corporation 3.5 %
  Amazon.com, Inc. 3.2 %
  Bank of Montreal 3.1 %
  Royal Bank of Canada 2.9 %
  Canopy Growth Corporation 2.6 %
  The Descartes Systems Group Inc. 2.5 %
       





FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Canadian General Investments, Limited
Jonathan A. Morgan
President and CEO
Phone: (416) 366-2931
Fax: (416) 366-2729
e-mail: cgifund@mmainvestments.com
website: www.canadiangeneralinvestments.ca

