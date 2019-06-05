Corvil Announces New High-Performance Infrastructure Monitoring and Analytics Appliance

Corvil 9000 delivers best-in-class visibility and intelligence for the next wave of trading infrastructures’ speed, transparency, and compliance demands

DUBLIN, Ireland, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvil , the leader in performance monitoring and analytics for financial markets, today announced its new flagship streaming analytics appliance, the Corvil 9000 . Enabled for both 40G and 100G networks, the 9000 arms customers for the next evolution of trading speed.



Increased electronic trading and market volatility continue to redefine the financial markets landscape. Last year, US capital markets watchdog, Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), reported processing a daily average of 66.7bn electronic records, which represents an 87 percent increase from the previous year. Amidst the exponential growth of network traffic volumes, speeds and infrastructure complexity, obtaining network visibility and analysis is critical to maintain customer experience, performance of systems and transactions, and regulatory compliance.

The 9000 establishes a new network traffic capture and analysis standard to meet the growing needs of financial markets and to deliver the execution analytics that enable firms to improve trading performance. With Corvil’s real-time accuracy and granularity hallmarks, the new platform achieves more than 40Gbps sustained capture without compression, plus line rate bursts of several seconds on all interfaces.

A new, unique Turbo feature[1] establishes a world’s first 60Gbps capture rate sustained for 30 minutes (also plus line rate bursts of several seconds on all interfaces), to deliver reliability and performance when it matters most, such as during periods of high volatility or market open and close. This higher throughput capture comes with up to five times faster export performance during peak capture conditions.

Providing a further productivity and efficiency benefit, this ability enables operations teams to access the critical information required to rapidly diagnose and resolve issues without sacrificing capture rates. Without this capability, firms today typically must compromise capture rates, leaving them at risk of missing critical data or lose valuable time attempting to access critical operational information they have captured.

The Corvil 9000 also achieves faster analytics performance for discovering and decoding electronic trading and market data protocols at rates up to millions of messages per second.

Software-upgradable to support 100Gbps networks (later in the year) and with extended storage and compression, the 9000 allows firms to accommodate growing capture and analytics needs while providing flexibility for the future.

This new appliance builds on Corvil’s 20-year legacy in extracting and correlating technology and transaction performance intelligence from dynamic network environments and cements its status as the gold standard network analytics platform for top performing banks, brokers, trading firms, and stock exchanges. The 9000’s fast, reliable capture and depth of analytics also maintains Corvil’s track-record of anticipating the needs of financial markets and supporting these businesses with continuous technology innovation. Corvil analytics are deployed as software modules to provide the flexibility to meet current needs, grow and expand when needed, as well as right-fit and protect customer investment.

“The performance and predictability of trading systems is intrinsic to their success and those who can harness and effectively analyze data to optimize performance and execution will continue to see a meaningful advantage,” said Donal O’Sullivan, VP Product Management at Corvil. “The Corvil 9000 brings several key innovations to market, extending the scope of our network analytics platform to meet the next wave of performance analysis, optimization, trade support, and compliance demands.”

The Corvil 9000 is available now and is already deployed in a number of leading service providers , banks , and trading firms.

