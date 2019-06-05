SHAREHOLDER ALERT: EB BE INVVY S: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that class actions have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following companies. If you suffered a loss you have until the lead plaintiff deadline to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

/EIN News/ -- Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 17, 2019

Class Period: Purchasers of shares (a) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s September 2018 initial public offering; and/or (b) between September 20, 2018 and March 7, 2019

Get additional information about EB: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/eventbrite-inc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 29, 2019

Class Period: on behalf of all persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Bloom Energy common stock pursuant or traceable to Bloom Energy’s July 2018 IPO.

Get additional information about BE: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bloom-energy-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Indivior PLC (OTCMKTS: INVVY)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 24, 2019

Class Period: March 10, 2015 and April 9, 2019

Get additional information about INVVY: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/indivior-plc-loss-submission-form?wire=3



Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 21, 2019

Class Period: January 31, 2019 and April 16, 2019

Get additional information about S: http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/sprint-corporation-loss-submission-form?wire=3



To learn more contact Vincent Wong, Esq. either via email vw@wongesq.com or by telephone at 212.425.1140.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.