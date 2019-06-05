ReWalk Robotics Announces Exercise of Warrants Resulting in Cash Proceeds of $10.8 Million

/EIN News/ -- YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”), today announced the agreement by several accredited investors of its ordinary share purchase warrants to exercise and purchase 1,446,665 of its ordinary shares at an exercise price of $7.50 per share. The ordinary shares issued upon exercise are registered pursuant to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1, as amended (File No. 333-227852), relating to such ordinary shares, which registration statement was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on November 15, 2018 (the “Registration Statement”). The gross proceeds from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $10.8 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.



In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants and in a private placement pursuant to Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the exercising holders will receive unregistered warrants. The ordinary share warrant will be exercisable into, in the aggregate, up to 1,446,665 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $7.50 and have a term of exercise equal to five years.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the exercise of the warrants.

ReWalk intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for (i) sales, marketing and reimbursement expenses related to market development activities of the ReStore device and broadening third-party payor coverage for the ReWalk Personal device, and (ii) research and development costs related to developing the Company’s lightweight exo-suit technology for various lower limb disabilities, including stroke and other indications affecting the ability to walk.

The new warrants described above were offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), and, along with the ordinary shares issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the SEC or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. The Company has agreed to use best efforts to file one or more registration statements with the SEC covering the resale of the ordinary shares of issuable upon exercise of the warrants.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke. ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the United States.

ReStore® is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd in Europe.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding ReWalk’s future performance and, in some cases, may be identified by words like “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “future,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “seek” and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on management’s current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of ReWalk’s control. Important factors that could cause ReWalk’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others: ReWalk’s ability to secure capital from its equity and debt financings in light of limitations under its Form S-3, the price range of its ordinary shares and conditions in the financial markets, and the risk that such financings may dilute ReWalk’s shareholders or restrict its business; ReWalk’s ability to maintain compliance with the continued listing requirements of the Nasdaq Capital Market and the risk that its ordinary shares will be delisted if it cannot do so; the risk of decreased liquidity in the market for ReWalk’s ordinary shares and a reduced market capitalization of the Company following the recently-effected reverse share split, and the risk of dilution following the recently-effected increase in authorized share capital; ReWalk’s expectations regarding future growth, including its ability to increase sales in its existing geographic markets, and to expand to new markets and achieve its planned expense reductions; the conclusion of ReWalk’s management and the opinion of ReWalk’s auditors in that there are substantial doubts as to ReWalk’s ability to continue as a going concern; ReWalk’s ability to maintain and grow its reputation and the market acceptance of its products; ReWalk’s ability to achieve reimbursement from third-party payors for its products; ReWalk’s limited operating history and its ability to leverage its sales, marketing and training infrastructure; ReWalk’s expectations as to its clinical research program and clinical results; ReWalk’s ability to improve its products and develop new products; ReWalk’s ability to repay its secured indebtedness; the outcome of ongoing shareholder class action litigation relating to ReWalk’s initial public offering; ReWalk’s compliance with medical device reporting regulations to report adverse events involving its products and the potential impact of such adverse events on ReWalk’s ability to market and sell its products; ReWalk’s ability to gain and maintain regulatory approvals; ReWalk’s expectations as to the results of, and the Food and Drug Administration’s potential regulatory developments with respect to, ReWalk’s mandatory post-market 522 surveillance study and ReWalk’s 510k submission for the ReStore for stroke patients; ReWalk’s ability to maintain adequate protection of its intellectual property and to avoid violation of the intellectual property rights of others; the risk of a cybersecurity attack or breach of our IT systems significantly disrupting our business operations; ReWalk’s ability to use effectively the proceeds of offerings of securities; ReWalk’s ability to establish a pathway to commercialize its products in China; the risk of substantial dilution resulting from the periodic issuances of ReWalk’s ordinary shares; ReWalk’s ability to maintain relationships with existing customers and develop relationships with new customers; the impact of the market price of ReWalk’s ordinary shares on the determination of whether ReWalk is a passive foreign investment company; market conditions; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering; the expected closing date of the offering; the expected use of the net proceeds from the offering; and other factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in ReWalk’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause ReWalk’s actual results to differ from the statements contained herein may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for ReWalk to predict all of them. Except as required by law, ReWalk undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Ori Gon

Chief Financial Officer

ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

T: +972-4-9590123

E: investorrelations@rewalk.com



