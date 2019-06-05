AMMO, Inc. Extends STREAK Product Line and Supports with Expanded Marketing Strategy

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (“AMMO”) (OTCQB: POWW), a technology leader and premier American ammunitions manufacturer, today announced the extension of its innovative STREAKTM Visual Ammunition product line to meet demand for an additional seven SKU’s. The Company is further supporting its retail and distribution partners with a multi-channel marketing strategy that will communicate the product line’s unique visual attributes.



“The traction we are experiencing from the industry and shooting sports enthusiasts with our STREAK Visual Ammunition is remarkable. Consumers have been requesting an extension of the STREAK ammunition line since its introduction in December 2017 and today we are making an additional seven SKU’s available to the public to meet that demand. Those new SKU’s include five new 9mm offerings, .44 Special and .44 Magnum,” commented Mark Hanish, President of Global Commercial Sales and Marketing.

Mr. Hanish continued, “In addition, we’ve expanded upon our existing marketing plan with a multi-channel strategy that better aligns with the retailers who are on the front lines, engaging with customers, and driving awareness of our high quality and innovative products. We are making available a countertop display, complete with a video package demonstrating the visual signature of STREAK, to help drive velocity of high-margin sales of our STREAK products in their stores. Further, we are augmenting this in-store support with a digital and print advertising strategy that will raise our brand visibility with consumers. The response from our industry partners has been overwhelmingly positive and we are excited to provide this additional framework to assist in their future success.”

Beginning next week, AMMO, Inc. will be visible on the popular Sportsman’s Channel, as well as several of the top ammunition and firearms industry publications such as RECOIL, Guns & Ammo, Ballistic, Firearms News, Shooting Times, Tactical Life, Combat Handguns, Personal Defense World and Skillset. These traditional media outlets will continue to be supported through other digital and social media channels as well.

About AMMO, Inc.

AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions, including its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, the Jesse James line of munitions and accessories, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, O.W.L. Technologies®, TAC-PTM Tactical Precision Defense munitions, and OPS (One Precise Shot), a lead-free frangible tactical line of munitions for self-defense. The Company’s corporate office is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and operates a munitions manufacturing facility in Payson, Arizona, as well as a brass casings manufacturing facility in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com

Forward Looking Statements

This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

/EIN News/ -- In our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, references to “AMMO, Inc.”, “AMMO”, “the Company”, “we,” “us,” “our” and similar terms refer to AMMO, Inc. and its wholly owned operating subsidiaries The Enlight Group (d/b/a Jagemann Munition Components), SNI, LLC and Ammo Technologies, Inc.”

