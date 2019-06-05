Couchbase to Present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference in Boston

/EIN News/ --

Couchbase, Inc. today announced Greg Henry, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference at the InterContinental hotel in Boston on Monday, June 10, at 1:50 p.m. Eastern.







For additional information, please contact IR@couchbase.com.





About Couchbase

Couchbase's mission is to be the database platform that enables a revolution in application innovation. To make this possible, Couchbase created an enterprise-class NoSQL database to help deliver ever-richer and ever-more-personalized customer and employee experiences. Built with the most powerful NoSQL technology, Couchbase was architected on top of an open source foundation for the massively interactive enterprise. Our geo-distributed database provides unmatched developer agility and manageability, as well as unparalleled performance at any scale, from any cloud to the edge.





Couchbase has become pervasive in our everyday lives; our customers include industry leaders Amadeus, AT&T, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Carrefour, Comcast, Disney, DreamWorks Animation, eBay, Marriott, Neiman Marcus, Tesco, Tommy Hilfiger, United, Verizon, Wells Fargo, as well as hundreds of other household names. For more information, visit www.couchbase.com.









