Granite Creek Congratulates Pembridge Resources on Minto Copper-Gold Mine Transaction   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Copper Ltd. (TSX.V: GCX) (“Granite Creek” or the “Company”) extends its congratulations to the team at Pembridge Resources (“Pembridge”) for the recent acquisition of the Minto Copper-Gold Mine in Canada’s Yukon Territory. The mine, which was put on care and maintenance in winter 2018 by Capstone Mining Ltd., is located approximately 30 kilometers to the north of Granite Creek’s Stu Copper-Gold Project.



Granite Creek President & CEO, Tim Johnson, commented: “The increased activity represented by this acquisition and potential mine re-opening is a welcome addition to the Minto Copper District1. We look forward to seeing renewed interest in the district as the potential for further discovery and delineation of significant additional copper resources is recognized.”

About Granite Creek Copper

Granite Creek is a Canadian exploration company focused on the 100%-owned Stu Copper-Gold project located in the Yukon’s Minto Copper District which covers 111 square kilometres adjacent to Pembridge Resources’ high-grade Minto Copper-Gold Mine and Copper North’s advanced stage Carmacks Copper-Gold-Silver project. More information about Granite Creek and the Stu Copper-Gold Project can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.gcxcopper.com .

Note 1. Granite Creek Copper notes that in previous materials the area referenced here had been named “The Carmacks Copper District” or “Carmacks Copper Belt”. Research has shown that “Minto Copper District” is a more geographically accurate name and will be the reference of choice for the company moving forward.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Timothy Johnson, President

Telephone: 1 (604) 235-1982 Toll Free: 1 (888) 361-3494 E-mail: info@gcxcopper.com Website: www.gcxcopper.com Metallic Group: www.metallicgroup.ca



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/EIN News/ --



Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.