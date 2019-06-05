FOX Business Features Opinion Article Authored by AXIM Biotechnologies, Inc. CEO on Why Legal CBD is Good for Consumers and the Economy

NEW YORK, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (OTC: AXIM) (“AXIM® Biotech,” “AXIM” or “the Company”), a world leader in cannabinoid research and product development, today announced that it has garnered news coverage for an opinion article in top U.S. consumer publication FOX Business. The article was co-authored by John W. Huemoeller II, the Company’s CEO, and Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO of Medical Marijuana Inc., the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world's first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products.



/EIN News/ -- The May 31, 2019 article, “ Legal CBD is good for you like Vitamin C, and is also good for the economy ,” provides a high-level overview of the current hemp cannabidiol (CBD) landscape and why the U.S. would benefit from FDA approval of federal CBD access. In the article, the authors explain the many benefits of CBD as both a dietary supplement and pharmaceutical medication for their own respective purposes. The authors also emphasize the large market size of the quickly expanding hemp CBD industry in the U.S., especially following the 2018 Farm Bill, to highlight the health and economic benefits of expanding federal CBD access.

“Considering the recent FDA hearing on CBD regulations and confusion currently surrounding hemp CBD, it is extremely important to me that the general public becomes well informed of its benefits from both a wellness and economic standpoint,” said AXIM® Biotech CEO John W. Huemoeller II. “I am proud to work with great minds like Dr. Titus to shed a light on the complexities of CBD and cannabis in the federal landscape.”

“It is an honor to work with cannabis industry leader John Huemoeller to bring awareness to many aspects of CBD that are often misunderstood,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Dr. Stuart Titus. “Both of us hold a strong background in finance prior to entering the cannabis industry many years prior to its recent boom. We are pleased to share our knowledge of the industry with the general public.”

To learn more about AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc., visit http://aximbiotech.com/ .

About AXIM® Biotechnologies

AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc. (AXIM) is a world leader in the research and development of cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. Along with building a robust intellectual property portfolio, AXIM is focused on clinical development programs that bring more efficacy and/or lower side effects than existing alternatives and require small to medium budgets and timelines to bring to market which presents a high added-value to the pharmaceutical field.

AXIM's flagship product, MedChew® with dronabinol, is planned to undergo a bioequivalence study in the near future to fast track through FDA as an alternative to approved Marinol. For more information, please visit www.AXIMBiotech.com.

