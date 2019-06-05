CannaTrac® Becomes First Ever Cannabis Company to Sponsor a Red Carpet Event

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, IL, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CannaTrac® (“the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis industry, today announced that it has become the first cannabis company to ever sponsor a series of distinguished red carpet events, including the Grammy Awards®, Oscars®, the Golden Globes® and Los Angeles Metropolitan Fashion Week.



CannaTrac® is partnering with In-Stand Media to sponsor these highly-anticipated red carpet events. As part of the agreement, CannaTrac® will provide branded sponsorship on a case-by-case basis, unique to each individual event - including step & repeat logo placement, venue signage, and swag bag placement.

“CannaTrac is incredibly humbled and excited to be the first cannabis-related business to ever sponsor a red carpet event. Through these sponsorship opportunities, we intend to raise awareness regarding the challenges facing banking within the cannabis industry,” said CannaTrac® Vice Chairman and CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “I am passionate about bringing safety and payment simplicity to the industry and promoting the active, dynamic lifestyle of our CannaCard members.”

CannaTrac® promotes safety within the cannabis industry through its cashless payment solution, CannaCard®. CannaCard® provides the cannabis industry with a fast, secure cashless payment option combined with loyalty and rewards. Retailers can customize the CannaCard® to their brand for increased customer loyalty and convenience. With the CannaCard®, consumers can Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™️.

“As the cannabis industry continues to grow in popularity across the U.S., we recognized the need to include a cannabis company in our red carpet planning moving forward. We chose to work with CannaTrac for the company’s innovative approach, leadership and dedication to improving the industry,” said In-Stand Media Vice President of Sales and Marketing Adam Longaker. “We anticipate the success and strength of this relationship moving forward.”

In-Stand Media is a multimedia agency holding the rights to some of the most exclusive and sought-after media surrounding the sports, fashion, music and entertainment worlds. The company specializes in high-level strategic planning, marketing, and on-site activations.

To learn more about CannaTrac®, visit https://www.cannatrac.com/.

To learn more about In-Stand Media, visit https://instandmedia.com/.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis industry by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard®

mobile app to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry.

CannaTrac® also offers a mobile POS system for mobile deliveries. To learn more about CannaTrac®, how to integrate with the Company’s cashless payment software or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™️ with the CannaCard®.

Daniella Ruiz 619-788-1556 daniella@cmwmedia.com

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.