Fortinet rapidly expands its partner focused Security as a Service Cloud offerings with additional FortiCloud offerings

Fortinet now offers Appliance, Virtual Machine, Native Cloud and SaaS delivery of the Security Fabric

“Fortinet is helping partners and customers to accelerate cloud adoption by providing the most extensive offering of security MaaS and SaaS offerings in the industry. FortiCloud Services provides our partners the opportunity to offer their customers both proven and easy to implement, manage, and scale security solutions.”

Fortinet® (NASDAQ: FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced it is rapidly expanding its partner-focused Security-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud offerings with additional FortiCloud solutions, providing the industry’s most extensive collection of Management-as-a-Service (MaaS) and SaaS services. The breadth of services available provides Fortinet partners and customers the opportunity to select cloud security and management offerings that are easy-to-implement, easy-to-manage, flexible, and scalable as their business grows. In addition, the broad FortiCloud Services portfolio enables customers to consolidate their number of security vendors to streamline threat correlation.

FortiCloud Services currently includes 10 MaaS and SaaS offerings, including FortiGate Cloud Service, Fortinet’s cloud-based firewall management tool, which is experiencing rapid growth and already has over 550,000 subscriptions. Similarly, FortiSandbox Cloud has an adoption rate that has grown more than 300% to eclipse 125,000 licensed users. Those customers looking for valuable performance extensions to their FortiGate UTM, can also tap into the benefits of FortiMail SEG, FortiWeb WAF and more.

The FortiCloud Services Partner Opportunity

FortiCloud Services provide end-user customers with platform options. Many of the services are available on multiple platforms such as appliance, virtual machine, and cloud, offering partners and customers the ability to tailor their FortiCloud services to suit their individual needs. For example,

FortiCloud Services help Fortinet partners become more operationally efficient through automation and centralized management.

FortiCloud Services offers flexible business models that helps partners to scale with their customers’ needs.

The variety of FortiCloud Services allows partners to offer features with devices designed for high performance security, translating to quicker ROI for operating expenses and opportunity for partners and their customers.

FortiCloud Services includes the following MaaS and Saas offerings:

FortiGate Cloud : Fortinet’s cloud-based firewall management tool

: Fortinet’s cloud-based firewall management tool FortiAP : Providing integrated and secure wireless access

: Providing integrated and secure wireless access FortiExtender : The company’s secure LTE wireless WAN extender, providing 3G/4G connectivity for reliable broadband to the internet

: The company’s secure LTE wireless WAN extender, providing 3G/4G connectivity for reliable broadband to the internet FortiSwitch : Delivers a secure, simple, scalable Ethernet solution with outstanding security, performance, and manageability

: Delivers a secure, simple, scalable Ethernet solution with outstanding security, performance, and manageability FortiManager : Offers customers automation-driven and single pane-of-glass management capabilities

: Offers customers automation-driven and single pane-of-glass management capabilities FortiPresence : Fortinet’s WiFi presence analytics and customer engagement solution

: Fortinet’s WiFi presence analytics and customer engagement solution FortiToken : Offers customers secure cloud management of two-factor authentication (2FA) for FortiGate

: Offers customers secure cloud management of two-factor authentication (2FA) for FortiGate FortiCASB : Offers customers cloud security analytics and posture management

: Offers customers cloud security analytics and posture management FortiMail : Fortinet’s hosted email security

: Fortinet’s hosted email security FortiWeb : The company’s cloud-based web application firewall-as-a-service

Supporting Quotes

“Talk Straight & Schools Broadband uses FortiGate Cloud for remote logging and administration of FortiGates as well as FortiWifi deployments, and I have found the product both user-friendly and feature-rich. FortiGate Cloud allows engineers to deploy wireless networks quickly and easily with minimal training, this is largely down to a well thought out UI. Being able to deploy Fortinet Access Points singly or in bulk without needing to have them shipped to our offices makes deployment much more efficient. With the cost-effective MSSP license, it means we can easily sell to education and B2B with a low-touch and automated deployment.”

- Rob Mason, Product Development Manager at Talk Straight & Schools Broadband

Additional Resources

About Fortinet

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) secures the largest enterprise, service provider, and government organizations around the world. Fortinet empowers its customers with intelligent, seamless protection across the expanding attack surface and the power to take on ever-increasing performance requirements of the borderless network - today and into the future. Only the Fortinet Security Fabric architecture can deliver security without compromise to address the most critical security challenges, whether in networked, application, cloud or mobile environments. Fortinet ranks #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide and more than 400,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. Learn more at http://www.fortinet.com , the Fortinet Blog , or FortiGuard Labs .

Copyright © 2019 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet's trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, FortiGate, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiManager, FortiAnalyzer, FortiOS, FortiADC, FortiAP, FortiAppMonitor, FortiASIC, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCamera, FortiCASB, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFone, FortiCarrier, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiMail, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPlanner, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiSandbox, FortiSIEM, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiVoice, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov , may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

