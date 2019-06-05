Reviv3 Procare Announces Agreement With Hong Kong Distributor for Product Launch in JD.com

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, California, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Reviv3 Procare Company (RVIV), a manufacturer of premium hair and skin care products, today announced it has expanded its distribution agreement with XJS Science Limited, a Hong Kong based Distribution Company with operations in Nanjing and Shanghai, China to market Reviv3 products on JD.com, China’s largest e-commerce company by revenue.



Commenting on this initiative, Jeff Toghraie, Reviv3’s CEO, stated, “As we continue to expand our brand awareness in the domestic and international markets, the China market is of particular interest and increased focus for REVIV3. Online sales in China has seen tremendous growth to about $1.33 trillion in 2018, an increase of 23.90% compared with 2017, according to the National Bureau of Statistics in China. Our Reviv3 Cleanse, Reviv3 Moisture+ Conditioner, Reviv3 Scalp Treatment and four additional hair products designed for healthy hair and scalp maintenance are currently registered and approved by the China Food & Drug Administration and we are very excited in our partnership with XJS Science to introduce these products to the China consumers via the JD.com online platform.”

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, sale and distribution of professional quality hair and skin care products under various trademarks and brands. We are committed to using the highest quality active ingredients found in nature to create professional grade products that simply work. Our products are sold in targeted markets in United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains a number of forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The use of words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “confident that” and “believes,” among others, generally identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on currently available information, and management’s belief, projections, and current expectations subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, among other things: (i) Reviv3’s ability to grow net sales and adjusted EBITDA as anticipated; (ii) our ability to fund our operating expenses (iii) potential difficulties or delays Reviv3 may experience in implementing its cost savings and efficiency initiatives; (iv) Reviv3’s ability to compete effectively with other hair and skin care companies (v) the concentration of Reviv3’s customers, potentially increasing the negative impact to Reviv3 by changing purchasing or selling patterns (vi) changes in laws or regulations in the United States and/or in other major markets, such as China, in which Reviv3 operates, including, without limitation, with respect to taxes, tariffs, trade policies or product safety, which may increase Reviv3’s product costs and other costs of doing business, and reduce Reviv3’s earnings. Potential investors are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Reviv3 does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Heather Cornell 888-638-8883 ir@reviv3.com



