Golden Matrix Reports Net Income of $279,323 on Revenues of $737,169 for the Third Fiscal Quarter of 2019

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Golden Matrix Group Inc. (OTCPK: GMGI) a technology-driven company that designs and develops social gaming platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that for the third fiscal quarter ended April 30, 2019, the company recorded net income of $279,323 on revenues of $737,169. This compares with a net loss of $35,248 on revenues of $345,148 in like year-ago quarter.

For the first nine months ended April 30, 2019, Golden Matrix reported net income of $1,033,113 on revenues of $2,089,406, compared with a net loss of $408,807 on revenues of $405,148 in the comparable year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents as of April 30, 2019 increased to $1,425,494, up 27% from $1,118,499 at the end of the previous quarter, and up 219% from $446,581 at fiscal year-end (July 31) 2018.  

Golden Matrix CEO Anthony Goodman noted that the net income reported in Q3 ’19 was adversely impacted by a non-cash charge of $214,849 related to the amortization of consultant options. This derivative cost was recorded in cost of goods sold and resulted from the increase in share price during the quarter.

Revenues recorded in the first nine months of fiscal 2019 were derived primarily from licensing fees received from gaming operators located in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region and integrated with the company’s state-of-the-art GM-X platform. Currently there are over 300 active operators and more than 1.5 million registered users across all gaming operator/GM-X platforms.

“We are extremely pleased with Q3 results,” commented Mr. Goodman, “as they further demonstrate our ongoing efforts to increase quarterly revenues and generate continued profitability with strong cash flow. This is the company’s fifth consecutive quarter of rising revenues, which has resulted from our ability to increase market share in the robust Asia-Pacific gaming markets, the largest in the world. We fully expect this trend in our core business to continue and, at the same time, we are actively pursuing certain strategic opportunities that can significantly expand GMGI’s revenue base and profitability.”

For additional information on Golden Matrix’s Q3 2019 performance, please refer to the Company's 10-Q filing at  https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GMGI/disclosure or www.sec.gov.

About Golden Matrix
Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas NV, is an established gaming technology company that develops and owns online gaming IP and builds configurable and scalable white-label social gaming platforms for its international customers, located primarily in the Asia Pacific region. The gaming IP includes tools for marketing, acquisition, retention and monetization of users. The company's platform can be accessed through both desktop and mobile applications.
Our sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are risks and uncertainties associated with the Company's business and finances in general, including the ability to continue and manage its growth, competition, global economic conditions and other factors discussed in detail in the Company's periodic filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.
Golden Matrix Group, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
     
  As of  As of 
  April 30, 2019 Jul 31, 2018
ASSETS    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents   1,425,494     446,581  
Account receivable   167,368     10,005  
Account receivable-RP   906,380     362,288  
Prepaid Expenses   -      1,000  
Total current assets   2,499,242     819,874  
Total Assets   2,499,242     819,874  
     
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS EQUITY    
Current liabilities:    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   68,670     14,391  
Accounts payable-related party   462,570     376,217  
Advance from shareholder   1,000     1,000  
Accrued interest   8,708     155,384  
Settlement payable -related parties    145,000     9,302  
Convertible notes payable, net of discount   30,000     30,000  
Convertible notes payable, net of discount-in default   10,000     11,929  
Notes payable - related party   -      495,712  
Contingent liability   -      1,055,312  
Promissory Note - related party   1,031,567    
Derivative liabilities note conversion feature   10,910     11,930  
Total Current liabilities 1,768,425   2,161,177  
     
Settlement Payable related parties long-term: 145,000   0  
Total Non-Current liabilities 145,000   0  
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,913,425   2,161,177  
     
Shareholder's equity (deficit):    
Preferred stock, Series A:  $0.00001 par value; 19,999,000 shares authorized, none outstanding 0   0  
Preferred stock, Series B:  $0.00001 par value; 1000 shares authorized, 1000 and 1000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 0   0  
Common stock:  $0.00001 par value; 6,000,000,000 shares authorized; 2,845,318,757 and  2,622,904,757 shares issued and outstanding respectively 28,453   26,229  
Additional paid in capital  27,732,577   26,840,794  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (683 ) (683 )
Retained earnings (accumulated deficit) (27,174,530 ) (28,207,643 )
Total shareholders' equity (deficit) 585,817   (1,341,303 )
     
TOTAL LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY  2,499,242   819,874  
     
     

 

 
Golden Matrix Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss 
  (Unaudited)    
           
  For the three months ended  For the three months ended    For the Nine months ended  For the Nine months ended 
  Apr-30-2019 Apr-30-2018   Apr-30-2019 Apr-30-2018
Revenues-related party   574,397     345,148       1,923,882     405,148  
Revenues   162,772         165,524    
Cost of goods sold   (214,849 )   -       (353,351 )   -  
Gross profit   522,320     345,148       1,736,055     405,148  
           
Costs and expenses          
Accounting and audit fees   4,500     3,750       24,877     18,910  
Amortization expense   54,979     68,126       169,159     91,886  
G&A expenses   105,409     54,153       238,785     80,178  
G&A expenses Related   53,922     229,800       142,162     350,400  
Loss on contingent liability - related party   6,791         90,873    
Professional fees   3,483     9,306       13,174     26,520  
Total operating expenses   (229,084 )   (365,135 )     (679,030 )   (567,894 )
Gain (Loss) from operations   293,236     (19,987 )     1,057,025     (162,746 )
           
Other income (expense)          
Interest Earned   2,346         2,346    
Gain (Loss) on extinguishment of debt   -     -       (106 )   814  
Fair value change of derivative liability   909     15,824       (990 )   (114,064 )
Interest on convertible notes   (17,168 )   (31,085 )     (25,162 )   (132,811 )
Total other income (expense)   (13,913 )   (15,261 )     (23,912 )   (246,061 )
           
Net Income (Loss)   279,323     (35,248 )     1,033,113     (408,807 )
           
           
Per share information          
Basic, weighted number of common          
shares outstanding (1)   2,838,577,184     1,479,677,984       2,804,249,255     767,756,060  
Diluted weighted number of common          
shares outstanding (1)   2,851,432,351     1,479,677,984       2,817,104,422     767,756,060  
Net profit/(loss) per common share-basic   0.00     (0.00 )     0.00     (0.00 )
Net profit/(loss) per common share-diluted   0.00     (0.00 )     0.00     (0.00 )
           


