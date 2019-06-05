Rise in Medical Cannabis Research Spurs Demand For Precise Measurement Tools

Gofire hires Oberlin College, Yale University assistant professor to help researchers design and manage clinical trials using the Gofire Health Suite

DENVER, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare technology firm Gofire ™, an innovator of hardware and software solutions that aid in dose delivery, health tracking, and medication management, has hired Oberlin College and Yale University assistant professor Meghan Morean, Ph.D., to lead the company's research directives -- providing assistance, expertise, and materials to university and medical researchers in the rapidly growing medicinal cannabis research sector.



As Gofire’s Director of Research and Clinical Applications, Dr. Morean will work with the growing number of researchers seeking a precise and reliable method for measuring and monitoring the intake and outcomes of plant-based medicine use. According to the International Association of Cannabinoid Medicines (IACM), there currently are 651 cannabis-related studies ongoing in the United States, and many new studies are in development. Dr. Morean will work with researchers to identify how Gofire’s technology can facilitate their research in ways that previously did not exist, as well as provide guidance on the best methodologies to employ and assist with product sourcing.

“Out in the real world, patients are using plant-based medicines every day to manage chronic pain and other treatable ailments, and it’s anticipated these medicines may one day be used to treat life-threatening illnesses,” said Peter Calfee, CEO of Gofire. “But without accurate data, patients, physicians, and clinicians are forced to use trial-and-error to find what works and what doesn’t work, and most doctors are uncomfortable recommending medicines without a proven dosing regimen in place. Research is the solution to this problem -- and Gofire’s technology is the most accurate way for researchers to conduct this important work.”

The Gofire Health Suite includes a comprehensive mobile app and a patented, metered-dose inhaler that allows patients to identify efficacious medicines for their condition, properly dose and manage its use, and track their results to ensure a repeatable experience. These tools are ideally suited for researchers, who require the means to precisely dose and accurately monitor the intake and outcomes of plant-based medicines in order to generate data-driven results that can inform the development of evidence-based, prescribable dosing recommendations.

Until now, researchers were forced to “reinvent the wheel” with each new study, and methodology was limited by the lack of reliable measurement tools. Gofire offers a solution to these methodological problems by providing an affordable, proven way to move forward with any cannabis-focused research project.

“Researchers, universities, health care systems, and hospitals are all interested in the clinical applications of plant-based medicines,” said Dr. Morean. “As this demand increases, Gofire can help bridge the gap between the specifications of any study and the means to achieve investigators’ research goals. Given my background, I’m very familiar with conducting research including clinical trials. This is a comfortable space for me, so I can speak both the language of the researcher and the technology of Gofire.”

Morean possesses 15 years of experience developing and managing research projects, including clinical trials. She holds a degree in psychology from Brown University and a doctorate in clinical psychology from Yale University. Her extensive list of peer-reviewed publications focuses on medical cannabis, alcohol, and tobacco product use, including e-cigarettes.

“Gofire has been steadily working toward the day when physicians can confidently prescribe plant-based medicines and patients can comfortably accept these recommendations to easily gain relief from their ailments,” Calfee said. “It’s why one of our core missions is to help enable researchers to gather the data they need to make that day a reality. We’re excited to welcome Meghan to the Gofire family and look forward to introducing her to our research partners and colleagues pursuing these goals.”

