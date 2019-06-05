ATTO Technology Announces Support for New, Revolutionary Apple Mac Pro and macOS Catalina

Complete hardware and software portfolio is ready to support the latest platform from Apple

AMHERST, N.Y., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc , a global leader of storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions, today reaffirms its commitment to Apple® technology innovations by announcing support for the new Apple Mac Pro® and macOS® Catalina.



/EIN News/ -- Now that Apple has re-introduced expansion capabilities to the Mac Pro platform, ATTO is ready to provide PCIe-based storage and network connectivity solutions long sought after by the Mac community.

ATTO has the broadest portfolio of Mac ready adapters, and is eager to support the new Apple Mac Pro and macOS® Catalina with Thunderbolt™, Ethernet, Fibre Channel and SAS/SATA connectivity. ATTO adapter hardware and drivers offer future proof compatibility, as they are already compatible with the Mac platform.

“Our long-standing relationship with Apple over the last 30 years continues to drive our position as a leading force within the Apple community,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology.

ATTO gives Mac users connectivity technologies purpose made for creative professionals, like ATTO Advance Data Streaming (ADS™) Technology which manages latency and smooths data streams, and ATTO MultiPath Director™ for Fibre Channel SANs, along with tuned and optimized drivers.

As a pioneer in Thunderbolt enabled solutions, ATTO has been the top provider of high-performance Thunderbolt connectivity for Apple platforms. ATTO ThunderLink ® Thunderbolt adapter s continue to provide the optimal Thunderbolt 3 solution for Mac platforms like the current Mac Pro, iMac Pro® and Mac mini®.

Products included in the ATTO portfolio of Apple supported solutions are:

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in storage and network connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data. Working as an extension of customers’ design teams, ATTO manufactures host bus adapters, network adapters, storage controllers, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

