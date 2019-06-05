College for Creative Studies Appoints Tracy Muscat as Vice President for Institutional Advancement

/EIN News/ --

The College for Creative Studies has appointed Tracy Muscat as its Vice President for Institutional Advancement. Muscat comes to CCS from Michigan Medicine where she was the Senior Director of Development. As vice president, she will lead the College’s fundraising, marketing and communications functions, including capital and endowment campaigns. Muscat will also oversee the CCS’s annual wine auction and student exhibition. The vice president position is an integral part of the College’s leadership team and works closely with the Board of Trustees, senior administration, faculty and staff to achieve CCS’s strategic goals.

“Tracy is an excellent addition to the senior leadership team at the College,” said Richard L. Rogers, president, CCS. “She has an extensive record of positive results in fundraising and development and we are fortunate to have identified someone with her capabilities to lead our advancement efforts.”

Muscat brings more than 25 years of extensive fundraising experience in health care and higher education to the College. Prior to her position at Michigan Medicine, she served as the Associate Vice President of Development and Alumni Affairs, Wayne State University School of Medicine; Associate Vice President, Wayne State University; and Vice President of Fund Development, Trinity Health (St. Joseph Mercy Oakland). Earlier in her career, she held positions with CCS Fundraising, Hospice of Michigan, and Detroit Public Television.

“I have lived and worked in this region for the majority of my personal and professional life and have experienced the impact of CCS firsthand as it helps to shape our society and advance economic growth,” said Muscat. “To be a part of this, in some way, is both humbling and exciting.”

She holds an undergraduate degree from Madonna University and a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. She is a graduate of the Leadership Blue, Leadership Michigan, Leadership Oakland and New Detroit Multicultural Leadership programs and has served on the several boards including the State of Michigan Board of Social Work, Executive Women International, and the Child Abuse and Neglect Council of Oakland County.

Cyd Kinney, a partner at executive search firm DHR International, assisted in the hiring of Muscat.

