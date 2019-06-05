Sipp Industries Signs Agreement with Texas-based Nine Band Brewing Company for National Expansion of Major Hemp HIPA

Company now has access to south and western states including California

/EIN News/ -- COSTA MESA, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Sipp Industries, Inc. (OTC: SIPC), a corporation specializing in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the first publicly traded company in America whose primary focus is the production and sales of hemp-infused beer, announces it has signed a national agreement with Nine Band Brewing Company (“Nine Band”). This new agreement vastly expands the production capacity for flagship brew Major Hemp HIPA, while extending the geographic reach and distribution footprint.



Nine Band Brewing Company is based in Allen, Texas, located just north of the greater Dallas area. Its sprawling brewhouse spreads out over 5,000 sq. ft and boasts an annual capacity exceeding 10,000 bbls. Nine Band produces a variety of beers including Brown Ale, Pale Ale, Hefeweizen, Kolsch, Stout as well as a bevy of unique brews such as Barley Wine and Honey Blonde. Nine Band is owned and operated by Keith Ashley in partnership with head brewmaster, Ian Larson, who has traveled the world honing his award-winning brewing skills.

Nine Band is licensed to sell beer in multiple states, which will enable Sipp Industries to expand Major Hemp HIPA into the biggest markets in America, including California, transforming the Company from a regional player into a truly national brand. Sipp Industries is finalizing the application process with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) which is the state agency that regulates all phases of the alcoholic beverage industry in Texas.

President Ted Jorgensen, of wholly-owned subsidiary Major Hemp, stated, “We’re ecstatic to be working with Keith and his team at Nine Band. The Texas market is enormous and Nine Band has relationships with some of the largest distributors in the state. We now possess the capabilities to expand nationally and are currently speaking with distributors in major markets about Major Hemp HIPA. This is a monumental step for the company.”

Sipp Industries and Nine Band are working together on crafting recipe and label submissions to the appropriate governing authorities. Major Hemp HIPA is being placed on the production schedule for brewing this month.

About Sipp Industries, Inc.

Sipp Industries is a corporation that specializes in manufacturing and distribution of commercial and consumer products, and the first publicly traded company in America whose primary focus is the production and sales of hemp-infused beer.

Website: http://www.sippindustries.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SippIndustries

Twitter: @SippIndustries

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team.

Forward-looking statements are projections of events, revenues, income, future economics, research, development, reformulation, product performance or management’s plans and objectives for future operations. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management’s control.

Contact:

Ted Jorgensen

Major Hemp President

Sipp Industries, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@sippindustries.com

949.220.0435



