GESS International and Capstone Turbine to Sponsor Rossi at Texas and Pocono Indy Races

The 2016 Indy 500 winner will pilot the No. 27 GESS/Capstone Honda for two upcoming NTT IndyCar Series events

VAN NUYS, Calif., June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (Nasdaq: CPST), the world’s leading clean technology manufacturer of microturbine energy systems, announced today that GESS International and Capstone Turbine will serve as the primary sponsor of the Andretti Autosport No. 27 racing machine at this weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway and again in August at the “Tricky Triangle” of Pocono Raceway. The partnership builds off the associate sponsorship across all four Andretti Autosport entries.

GESS International and Capstone Turbine Corporation sponsor the Andretti Autosport No. 27 Alexander Rossi IndyCar





/EIN News/ -- The relationship between the championship-winning team and the green energy services company began during the month of May when the GESS International logo appeared on each of Andretti Autosport’s four Indy cars for the IndyCar Grand Prix and its five-car line up at the 103rd edition of the Greatest Spectacle in Racing. GESS International offers solutions in the field of “green” energy and energy efficiency while specializing in the production of renewable natural gas (RNG).



“GESS International is excited to expand its partnership with Capstone Turbine Corporation and Andretti Autosport with Alexander Rossi, the driver of the No. 27 Indy car,” said Shaun Lee, President of GESS International. “As leaders in the renewable natural gas (RNG) industry, GESS looks to promote the use of RNG Biogas. GESS continues to raise awareness of carbon negative emissions and green energy.”



Capstone, a strategic partner of GESS International, is committed to improving the efficiencies of energy needs around the world, while simultaneously reducing the global emissions of pollutants and greenhouse gases. Capstone’s systems help end users improve their impact on the environment while still meeting power and reliability needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and last year alone saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.



“We are very excited about this partnership opportunity with Andretti Autosport in support of Alexander Rossi as Capstone looks to further the brand awareness of its high-efficiency, low-emission energy solutions,” said Darren Jamison, President and Chief Executive Officer of Capstone. “Despite saving customers millions of dollars annually and helping save the planet by reducing tons of carbon, it’s still surprising how many people are still not aware of Capstone’s innovative, clean and green microturbine products. I’m confident that our sponsorship with the world-renowned Andretti Autosport will help us raise awareness of our clean energy technology,” added Mr. Jamison.



“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with GESS International and welcome Capstone to Andretti,” said Andretti Autosport Chief Executive Officer Michael Andretti. “Our partnership was first highlighted with Alexander Rossi when he drove to a second-place finish in Indy. We’re happy to welcome GESS back in a larger capacity and look forward to continue growing our on-track success,” concluded Mr. Andretti.



The green and white No. 27 GESS/Capstone Honda will see the track Thursday for an evening practice session at Texas Motor Speedway. The field of racers will qualify Friday at 6:45 p.m. ET and will start their engines Sunday at 8:40 p.m. for a race under the lights on the 1.5-mile oval. Coverage for both qualifying and the DXC Technology 600 will be available on NBC Sports Network.



Pocono Raceway will host the ABC Supply 500 on August 18th.

About Capstone Turbine Corporation

Capstone Turbine Corporation ( www.capstoneturbine.com ) (Nasdaq: CPST) is the world’s leading producer of highly efficient, low-emission, resilient microturbine energy systems. Capstone microturbines serve multiple vertical markets worldwide, including natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation and microgrids. Capstone offers a comprehensive product lineup, providing scalable systems focusing on 30 kWs to 10 MWs that operate on a variety of gaseous or liquid fuels and are the ideal solution for today's distributed power generation needs. To date, Capstone has shipped over 9,000 units to 73 countries and has saved customers an estimated $253 million in annual energy costs and 350,000 tons of carbon.

For more information about the company, please visit www.capstoneturbine.com . Follow Capstone Turbine on Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

About GESS International

GESS International ( www.gessinternational.com ) is a highly experienced and globally established renewable energy service company. With over 350 completed projects worldwide, GESS has over 21 years of expertise in providing energy efficient solutions using co-generation and renewable energy resources such as biogas. From consulting to managing operations of completed projects, GESS offers design and implementation solutions with a direct economic impact for its customers and their communities.



About Andretti Autosport

Andretti Autosport, led by racing legend Michael Andretti, boasts a wide racing portfolio rooted in tradition and designed for success.

Under the banners of Andretti Autosport, Andretti Rallycross and Andretti Formula E, the Indianapolis-based team fields multiple entries across the Indy Car Series, Indy Lights, the FIA Formula E Championship, the GT4 America Series and Americas Rallycross. The team also competes as Walkinshaw Andretti United in the Australian Supercars category through partnership with Walkinshaw Racing and United Autosports.



The global racing enterprise boasts four Indy Car Series championships, three Indy Light titles, one Pro Mazda championship and has captured victory five times at the famed Indianapolis 500 race.The team also holds two X Games Gold Medals and four U.S. rallycross championships.



To share in the Andretti story, please visit online at www.AndrettiAutosport.com and follow on social media at #AllAndretti.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is used in the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “believes,” “objective,” “intend,” “targeted,” “plan” and similar phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties described in Capstone’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that may cause Capstone’s actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such statements. Capstone cautions readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Capstone undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to release any revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

“Capstone” and “Capstone Microturbine” are registered trademarks of Capstone Turbine Corporation. All other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Capstone Turbine Corporation Investor and investment media inquiries: 818-407-3628 ir@capstoneturbine.com Integra Investor Relations Shawn M. Severson 415-226-7747 cpst@integra-ir.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6206c046-02d0-42b9-95b1-4f78c99618d9



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.