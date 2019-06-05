Glance Technologies Reports on the Success of Real-Time Bill

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glance Technologies Inc. (“Glance” or the “Company”) (CSE:GET) (OTCQB:GLNNF) (FKT:GJT) reported today on the success of its Real-Time Bill™ feature. Real-Time Bill™ enables users to view and self-pay their bill in real time directly from the Glance Pay® App. The app identifies the user’s bill based on Quick Response (QR) codes or Near-field communication (NFC) tags at their table and integrates directly with the merchant’s point of sale system.



Glance has now launched nine locations with Real-Time Bill™ and the results have been even better than expected. “We are seeing a significant increase in the number of transactions processed through the Glance Pay® app at locations that have introduced Real-Time Bill™. In some cases we have seen increases of over 300% in the 30 days following the launch of Real-Time Bill™ as compared to the number of transactions processed in the 30 days prior using previous versions of our product” says CEO Desmond Griffin, “Customers appreciate not having to wait for a bill and the speed and convenience of paying with their phone, especially when they are in a hurry, or paying separately as part of a group.”

Carl McCreath, President, Steamworks Group of Companies had this to say about Real-Time Bill™: “The increase in labour costs has been a very real problem for the restaurant industry. Glance has been a true partner to the Steamworks Group of Companies and has delivered through genuine service and innovation. As we transitioned from Glance's PayByPhoto technology to Real Time Bill™, we have seen an even bigger increase in guest adoption, guest satisfaction and time savings for our servers. Glance Pay® continues to make a positive impact on my bottom line”.

Glance’s sales team is currently focused on converting more of its PayByPhoto locations to Real-Time Bill™ and signing up more customers for Real-Time Bill™.

/EIN News/ -- More information about Glance Pay® can be found at: https://glancepay.com/restaurants-and-bars/

About Glance Technologies Inc.

Glance Technologies is the owner of Glance Pay ®, a smartphone application that enables merchants to provide their customers with quick secure payments, innovative ordering capabilities, digital rewards, and better experiences. Glance offers merchants targeted in-app marketing, geo-targeted digital coupons, customer feedback, in-merchant messaging, custom rewards programs, digital receipts, and digital deals.

For more information about Glance, please go to www.glance.tech .

Desmond Griffin, CEO

Investor questions:

(833) 338-0299

investors@glancepay.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is typically identified by words such as: “may”, "believe", “thinks”, "expect", “exploring”, “expand”, “could”, "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", “plan”, “pursue”, "potentially", “projected”, “should”, “will” and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. These forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to, among other things, the discussion of Glance’s business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations. Although Glance considers these forward-looking statements to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, among other things, risks that Glance’s software and applications may contain security problems, security vulnerabilities, or defects in design or manufacture, including “bugs” and other problems that could interfere with the intended operation of its software, risks related to the volatility of customer demand for Glance’s products, and the possibility that the expected benefits from new features will not be realized. The forward-looking information in this press release is also based on certain estimates, forecasts and projections, as well as expectations, beliefs and assumptions, including, among other things, that Glance will be able to achieve its business and technology development objectives. For additional information with respect to these and other factors and assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this press release, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the most recent Annual Information Form and Prospectus of Glance, which may be accessed through Glance’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Glance cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by Glance is not a guarantee of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Undue reliance should not be placed on such forward-looking information, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur.



