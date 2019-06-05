ApprioHealth Adds C-Level Executives, Naming Dinesh Pai as Chief Financial Officer and Michael Wilmoth as Chief Operating Officer

Duo to Take Revenue Cycle Management to New Heights for Company and Commercial Health Industry

WASHINGTON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ApprioHealth, a leading provider of advanced technology and specialized revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for commercial healthcare providers, today announced the appointments of Dinesh Pai as chief financial officer (CFO) and Michael Wilmoth as chief operations officer (COO).



/EIN News/ -- Today’s announcement follows the recent debut of ApprioHealth and demonstrates the company’s strategy to attract top leadership from across the RCM industry. ApprioHealth is building a new, technology-forward organization that represents a paradigm shift for how hospitals and health systems manage their revenue cycle processes.

“I’m incredibly pleased to welcome Dinesh and Michael to the ApprioHealth team. Over the past two decades, our paths have crossed many times – sometimes as colleagues and sometimes as competitors – and now that we’re building an RCM powerhouse, I knew we needed them on the ApprioHealth executive team,” said Zamora, ApprioHealth’s president. “I can think of no better people to lead this organization’s finance and day-to-day operations. We’re a young organization, but we have aggressive plans and the backing of a well-established company. By bringing together the best from the industry, we intend to turn the RCM world upside down. This is going to be fun.”

ApprioHealth builds on the healthcare, technology and federal expertise of its parent company, Apprio Inc., and expands further into the commercial healthcare domain. ApprioHealth focuses on helping health organizations increase their revenues, manage their financial processes and deliver optimal patient support.

Dinesh Pai will lead ApprioHealth’s financial operations during its rapid expansion. His financial management background spans more than 25 years, most recently having served as vice president of finance for Bon Secours Medical Group Virginia where he led the company’s financial management activities and operational benchmarking. His vast professional experience includes financial leadership positions at Novant Health, Lehigh Valley Physician Group (LVPG) and other organizations. During his prominent career, Pai’s expertise in finance, RCM and staffing has allowed him to build strong relationships with physician partners, clinicians, administrators and colleagues.

Michael Wilmoth will lead the company’s nationwide operations as COO. He brings 22 years of experience within the eligibility, disability, motor vehicle accident and workers compensation areas. Wilmoth’s expertise in managing risk and compliance strategies, providing regulatory and policy prowess, and executing high-level strategic planning will result in the technology to deliver enhanced customer value and to maximize revenue for customers. Wilmoth previously held leadership roles with Praxis Healthcare Solutions and Advanced Patient Advocacy, among others.

“Anyone who’s had the pleasure of working with Dinesh or Michael knows how big this announcement is for ApprioHealth,” continued Zamora. “I believe we’re going to do great things for customers and their patients, and our new CFO and COO will play critical roles in bringing our vision into reality. Our leadership team will continue to expand in the very near future as we bring the best and the brightest into the fold.”

About ApprioHealth

ApprioHealth partners with private-sector healthcare organizations to provide meaningful solutions to improve operational and financial performance--all while positively impacting patients’ satisfaction. ApprioHealth’s approach combines proven workflows, leading and secure technology, and a dedicated team of healthcare professionals to consistently exceed customers’ expectations. Through a combination of patient advocacy and education, ApprioHealth helps patients make more informed decisions about their care. For more information, visit www.appriohealth.com website.

About Apprio

Apprio is a provider of specialized technology solutions, for the health, defense and homeland security markets. The company provides innovative IT and program services in healthcare IT, emergency response management and financial management. Apprio delivers the methodologies, discipline and thought-leadership provided by the large integrators, with the cost structure and collaboration offered by smaller firms.

For more information, visit www.apprioinc.com or follow Apprio on Twitter at https://twitter.com/apprioinc .

