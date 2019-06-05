C-Bond NanoShield Nominated for Dutch Award for Promoting Sustainability in the Automotive Sector

HOUSTON, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass, announced today that C-Bond NanoShield™ has been nominated for the sixth annual Dave Bebelaar Award, a Dutch award for companies or products that promote sustainability in the automotive sector.



C-Bond NanoShield™, the Company’s windshield strengthening solution, was nominated for the award due to the product’s ability to decrease windshield repair and replacement, thereby reducing the need for raw materials and minimizing waste.

The award is sponsored by the largest Dutch automotive sustainability organization, Duurzaam Repareren, a non-profit that seeks out the best sustainability initiatives in the automotive sector.

C-Bond NanoShield and C-Bond NanoShield Plus protect and strengthen windshields by permeating the glass surface and repairing the microscopic flaws and defects randomly distributed all over the glass surface that ultimately initiate chipping and cracking. The product is sprayed directly onto a windshield and then wiped off using a squeegee. The strengthening process begins immediately upon application and continues while the material cures in the following days.

C-Bond NanoShield and C-Bond NanoShield Plus are tested and validated to strengthen glass through a patent-pending nanotechnology emulsion that increases impact resistance. C-Bond NanoShield Plus features the same glass strengthening technology as C-Bond NanoShield and contains a hydrophobic to help improve driver visibility and reaction times in wet weather conditions.

The winner of the award will be announced in the Netherlands on June 20, 2019.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a nanotechnology solutions company that improves and strengthens glass. It is the sole owner, developer and manufacturer of the patented C-Bond technology. C-Bond is the ONLY patent-protected nanotechnology product that is scientifically tested and commercially proven to significantly increase the strength, safety and performance levels of glass and window film products. For more information visit us at www.cbondsystems.com , on Facebook , Twitter , or LinkedIn .

Statements in this press release about our future expectations constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, C-Bond’s ability to raise capital; the Company’s ability to target the automotive glass market; the Company’s ability to successfully commercialize its products; as well as other risks. Additional information about these and other factors may be described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) including its Form 10-K filed on April 1, 2019, its Forms 10-Q filed on May 10, 2019, November 14, 2018 and August 14, 2018, and in future filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Contact: Allison Tomek C-Bond Systems 6035 South Loop East Houston, TX 77033 atomek@cbondsystems.com



