Rogue Station Companies Entered Into An Agreement To Purchase Oregon Based Cannabis Companies

/EIN News/ -- ADDISON, Texas, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE – (OTC: RGST) – The Company’s Board of Directors is pleased to announce today that it has entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of 4 Oregon based cannabis companies for $2.5 million in cash. The entities consist of a licensed grow facility focused on seeds and genetics, an established Oregon dispensary, a licensed distributor with 2 locations and a grower’s supply and equipment store. The transaction is contingent upon successful audit, fund raising, license transfer, due diligence and other customary closing conditions. The combined entities are projected to generate approximately $4 million in revenues for 2019, and have historically generated positive cash flows.



“We believe that there is exceptional internal and external growth potential,” said Chairman, Robert Keeler, “and we are really excited by this acquisition because it creates a strong and profitable vertically integrated structure for our aggressive growth plans along the I-5 corridor in Oregon.”

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, trends, analysis, and other information contained in this press release including words such as "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions of opinion, constitute forward-looking statements. Any such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described within the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company's estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company's estimates to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company's estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Contact:

Corporate Services

Rogue Station Companies, Inc.

info@roguestationco.com

4500 Westgrove Dr., Ste. 210

Addison, Texas 75001



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.