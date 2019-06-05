Dorel Industries Announces Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Dorel Industries’ Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held at the

Lord Frederick A. Stanley Meeting Room

Holiday Inn & Suites Montréal Centre-Ville West

1390 René-Lévesque Blvd West (corner Lucien-L’Allier)

Montréal, Québec

Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 10:00 A.M.

MANAGEMENT WILL BE AVAILABLE TO SPEAK WITH THE MEDIA IMMEDIATELY

FOLLOWING THE MEETING.

AN EXCITING DISPLAY OF DOREL’S INNOVATIVE PRODUCTS WILL BE SHOWN.

Interested parties may listen to the live audio webcast at https://www.dorel.com/eng/shareholder-information

Dorel Industries Inc. (TSX: DII.B, DII.A) is a global organization, operating three distinct businesses in juvenile products, bicycles and home products. Dorel's strength lies in the diversity, innovation and quality of its products as well as the superiority of its brands. Dorel Juvenile’s powerfully branded products include global brands Maxi-Cosi, Quinny and Tiny Love, complemented by regional brands such as Safety 1st, Bébé Confort, Cosco and Infanti. Dorel Sports brands include Cannondale, Schwinn, GT, Mongoose, Caloi and IronHorse. Dorel Home, with its comprehensive e-commerce platform, markets a wide assortment of domestically produced and imported furniture. Dorel has annual sales of US$2.6 billion and employs approximately 9,200 people in facilities located in twenty-five countries worldwide.

