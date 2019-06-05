American Pacific Mining Announces Gooseberry Grab Samples, from trace to 18.45 g/t Gold, 595 g/t Silver

VANCOUVER' British Columbia, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Pacific Mining Corp (CSE: USGD / FWB: 1QC / OTCPK: USGDF) (“APM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce assay results from recent grab samples from the Gooseberry Precious Metals Project near Reno, Nevada. American Pacific Mining recently acquired the past producing project through staking (refer to press release April 23, 2019 ). A total of nine initial samples were taken from the dumps and old mineralized stockpiles at Gooseberry, with highlight results including the following:



Sample GB19ECS-007- 1.05 kg: 18.45 g/t Au and 595 g/t Ag

Sample GB19ECS-003- 0.59 kg: 17.75 g/t Au and 310 g/t Ag

Sample GB19ECS-001- 1.25 kg: 10.25 g/t Au and 218 g/t Ag

Sample GB19ECS-006- 0.70 kg: 10.20 g/t Au and 273 g/t Ag

“Initial assays from grab samples at the Gooseberry Project are really encouraging, with elevated silver and gold grades,” commented CEO Warwick Smith. “When Asamera Minerals was producing at the Gooseberry Mine in the late 1980’s, they shifted focus to the tailings. The stockpiled materials appear to be indicative of the materials they were mining at the later mining phases. More sampling across the property will take place at Gooseberry shortly.”

Samples were taken from mineralized vein material composed of dolomite, calcite and quartz. Grab samples are selective samples and may not necessarily be representative of the mineralization hosted on the property. Historically, mined materials were brought to the surface and stockpiled at Gooseberry, crushed and then run through a heap leach. These nine samples were taken from materials most likely extracted late in the mining phase due to their location on the upper stockpile. Some materials have gone through a primary crushing process only. According to historical records Asamera ceased hard rock mining during 1989 due to low metals prices and higher underground production costs, and moved to the more easily accessible mine tailings.

American Pacific Mining Corp. 2019 Grab Samples from Gooseberry Precious Metals Project, Storey Nevada:

Method WEI-21 Au-AA26 Ag-GRA22 Analyte Recvd Wt. Au Ag kg ppm ppm Sequence Description 0.02 0.01 5 001 GB19ECS-001 1.25 10.25 218 002 GB19ECS-002 0.63 1.83 14 003 GB19ECS-003 0.59 17.75 310 004 GB19ECS-004 1.05 0.94 37 005 GB19ECS-005 0.89 1.76 89 006 GB19ECS-006 0.70 10.20 273 007 GB19ECS-007 1.05 18.45 595 008 GB19ECS-008 0.78 2.70 33 009 GB19ECS-009 1.09 0.06 <5

The Gooseberry Precious Metals Property is located in the Ramsey Mining District in Storey County, Nevada, USA approximately 24 miles east of Reno. The principal vein structure has been explored along strike for around 3000 feet. The Property contains high-grade gold-silver bearing quartz-calcite vein structures. It is characterized as a low-sulfidation epithermal system, typified by banded to cockscomb quartz textures and the presence of adularia and kaolinite.

QA/QC

Samples were sent to ALS Elko located at 1345 Water St, Elko, NV, USA for CRU-32, CRU-QC, DRY-22 PUL-32m PUL-QC, SND-ALS, and WEI-21. Samples were processed at ALS Reno located at 4977 Energy Way, Reno NV, USA for Ag-Gra22, and Au-AA26. Grab samples were randomly selected from the stockpile, bagged and transported by APM President and QP, Eric Saderholm. Preparation by the lab included Weighing and Crushing QC Test, Pulverizing QC Test, Drying, fine crushing 90% <2mm, sample splitting with a riffle splitter, and Pulverize 1000g to 85% <75 um. Analytical procedures include Ag- GRA22, Ag 50g FA-GRAV finish with WST-SIM Instrument, and Au-AA26, ore grade Au 50g FA AA finish with AAS Instrument.

Qualified Person

Technical aspects of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Eric Saderholm, P.Geo., the designated Qualified Person (QP) under National Instrument 43-101.

About Us

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a gold explorer focused on precious metal opportunities in the Western United States. Tuscarora is a high-grade, early stage gold project located in a prime precious metal district in Nevada, only 35km northeast of the Carlin trend, 20km southwest of the Jerritt Canyon deposit, and 50km east-northeast of the Midas deposit. American Pacific is Eyeing a Gold Discovery amidst gold’s next bull market.

On Behalf of the Board of American Pacific Mining Corp.



"Warwick Smith"

CEO & Director



Corporate Office: Suite 910 – 510 Burrard Street Vancouver, BC, V6C 3A8 Canada

Contact: investor@americanpacific.ca Phone: 1-866-646-5389

Forward-looking Information

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including, without limitation, statements as to planned exploration activities and the expected timing of the receipt of results. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, without limitation, customary risks of the mineral resource industry as well as the performance of services by third parties.



Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts; they are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "aims," "potential," "goal," "objective," "prospective," and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "can," "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions that Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made and they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Consequently, there can be no assurances that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.



The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

/EIN News/ --



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.