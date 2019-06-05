Cognition Therapeutics Appoints Anthony O. Caggiano M.D., Ph.D. to the Position of Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- Pittsburgh, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., today announced that Anthony O. Caggiano, M.D., Ph.D. has joined the Company as chief medical officer (CMO). Cognition Therapeutics is a clinical stage neuroscience company focused on the protection and restoration of synaptic function in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases and disorders caused by toxic oligomeric proteins.

Dr. Caggiano has broad experience in the development of new medicines for neurological conditions. During his 17 years at Acorda Therapeutics, the last four as senior vice president of research and development, Dr. Caggiano oversaw preclinical and clinical development programs in neurological conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke and spinal cord injury. In addition, he directed a large team responsible for all aspects of early development through a combination of internal research efforts and external research collaborations. He built relationships with thought leaders, developed clinical trial strategies and participated in licensing activities. Immediately prior to joining Cognition, Dr. Caggiano was acting president and CMO of Constant Pharmaceuticals and CMO of Aeromics, Inc., clinical-stage companies respectively developing candidates for central nervous system indications.

President and CEO Kenneth I. Moch, stated, “Tony brings to Cognition an impressive and broad set of experiences in crafting and expanding the clinical and preclinical foundations of new medicines. We welcome Tony’s strong sense of collaboration, commitment and drive, and look forward to working with him to move Elayta™ through its ongoing and future clinical trials and to advancing our earlier-stage candidates into the clinic.”

Outside of his professional obligations, Dr. Caggiano sat on the National Institutes of Health’s small business special emphasis panel: Drug Discovery for Aging, Neuropsychiatric and Neurologic Disorders. Dr. Caggiano earned his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Virginia in interdisciplinary studies, focusing on biology, chemistry and psychology. He earned his doctoral degree from the University of Chicago, focusing his doctoral thesis on the role of microglia in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders, and his medical degree from the University of Chicago, Pritzker School of Medicine.

Dr. Caggiano added, “Alzheimer’s disease represents an incredible unmet need – both medically and societally. Despite the challenges to developing drugs that halt the progression of Alzheimer’s, I am encouraged by the increasing understanding of the mechanisms involved in this and other neurodegenerative disorders. Cognition’s lead candidate, Elayta, has a novel mode of action that shows promise in clinical studies to date and I believe has the potential to make a meaningful impact on the course of the disease. I’m excited to join this team and to work together to advance Elayta’s clinical development.”

About Cognition Therapeutics, Inc.

Cognition Therapeutics is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing small-molecule therapeutics that address the toxic oligomeric proteins that cause synapse degeneration and trigger neurodegenerative conditions such as Alzheimer’s disease.

﻿Cognition’s lead candidate, Elayta™, is a novel first-in-class, orally available small molecule that in initial clinical studies has shown the potential to normalize protein trafficking and lipid metabolism pathways that are disrupted in Alzheimer’s disease and to allow the protection and restoration of synapses. Elayta is currently being tested for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease in three Phase 2 clinical studies: SPARC (Synaptic Protection for Alzheimer’s Restoration of Cognition); SNAP (AβO Displacement from Synapses on Neurons in Alzheimer’s Patients); and SHINE (Synaptic Health and Improvement of Neurological Function with Elayta). These studies are supported by grants (award numbers RF1AG057780, RF1AG057553 and R01AG058660) from the National Institute on Aging of the NIH. Elayta has been granted Fast Track designation by the U.S. FDA.

Elayta and Cognition’s other pipeline candidates were identified using the company’s disease-relevant screening and novel chemistry platforms. Additional information about Cognition and its product candidates may be found online at http://www.cogrx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” concerning the development and commercialization of Cognition’s products, the potential benefits and attributes of such products, and Cognition’s expectations regarding its prospects. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual future events or results to differ materially from such statements. These statements are made as of the date of this press release. Actual results may vary. Cognition undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. info@cogrx.com



