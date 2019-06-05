Dunbar, Bender, & Zapf has acquired New Jersey TPA firm

/EIN News/ --

Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc. (DBZ), the largest independent regional retirement plan consulting and actuarial firm in the Pittsburgh area, announced that they are expanding their operations with the acquisition of the TPA firm Advanced Pension Designs (APD) LLC.

For over 30 years, Advanced Pension Designs, LLC, located in New Jersey, has worked closely with clients and their advisors to design retirement plans that meet their needs with expert strategies for top retirement plan concerns.

“We are excited about our new expansion with dedicated consultants based in New Jersey. APD was a natural fit as an experienced family-owned business for DBZ to continue our expansion of regional consultants. We look forward to partnering with both existing APD relationships as well as new relationships with financial advisors, recordkeepers, and CPAs in the area.” – Nicholas J. Zapf, President of Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc.

DBZ, located in downtown Pittsburgh, provides their clients with comprehensive retirement services that allow for straightforward and efficient and plan administration. DBZ is dedicated to providing their clients with the best in retirement planning services, offering clients plan administration services that ensure their retirement plan stays up-to-date and in compliance with government regulations.





About Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc.

Dunbar, Bender & Zapf, Inc., established in 1991, provides recordkeeping, administration, and actuarial services to over 2,500 clients ranging from one participant to several thousand participants. DBZ’s mission is to provide outstanding retirement plan services through education and dedication to their clients, partners, and to each other. DBZ currently has five shareholders and over 65 employees.

