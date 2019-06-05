Lead Acid Battery Market to attain US$79 bn by 2026; Reliability and Cost-effectiveness of Lead Acid Batteries to Retain Industrial Commercialization - TMR

Increase in vehicle production, rise in demand for lead acid batteries in industrial sector for UPS applications, and low cost and reliability to drive Lead Acid Battery Market growth

Albany, New York, June 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lead acid battery market is fairly consolidated with relatively sizable shares of the market in the hands of few companies, notes Transparency Market Research (TMR). Some of the well-entrenched players are EnerSys, HBL Power Systems Limited, Exide Industries, GS Yuasa Corporation, and Johnson Controls. Numerous key manufacturers and producers of lead acid batteries are focused on expanding their production facilities and consolidating their supply base.

Several players are looking beyond established markets of the U.S. and Europe to reap revenue gains in the global lead acid battery market is. They are eyeing emerging markets, most notably in Asia Pacific, where particularly the automotive industry is offering substantial revenue streams. This helps them gain a competitive edge over their peers in the lead acid battery market.

/EIN News/ -- Request A Sample of Global Lead Acid Battery Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=41702

The global lead acid battery market is projected to clock a CAGR exceeding 4.8% during 2018 - 2026, and attain a whopping valuation of US$79 bn by the period-end.

Of the various applications of lead acid batteries, the automotive is by far the dominant one as it holds the major share in the global lead acid battery market. The sizable uptake in the automotive industry is attributed to the fact that lead acid batteries applications meet wide range of automotive functionalities.

On the regional front, Asia Pacific held the leading share in 2016 and is expected to retain its dominance in the global lead acid battery market in next few years. The growth is increasingly fueled by rising demand for lead acid battery technologies in UPS, owing to their reliability and cost-effectiveness.

Request For Multiple Chapters: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=MC&rep_id=41702

Lead Acid Battery as Technology-of-Choice of Low-Cost Renewable Power Source in Automotive Applications

For decades, lead acid battery technologies have been key to meeting the need of renewable power storage in automotive and range of industrial applications. They have met the need for reliable and inexpensive solution of electrochemical energy storage, and the application is not limited to starting-lighting-ignition function in automobiles.

The automotive industry has offered enormous potential to the expansion of the lead acid battery market. The technology has been found to meet wide diversity of energy storage characteristics in the end-use industry. Constantly increasing secondary energy storage requirements in various types of vehicles, including in new spate of electric vehicles, has kept the lead acid battery market increasingly lucrative over the past several years.

Moreover, rising demand for lead acid batteries in utility energy storage has hinged on their low-maintenance aspect and their easy deployment. Further, the massive demand for technology-effective rechargeable battery in motorcycle applications has bolstered the prospects of the lead acid battery market.

Request For Discount On This Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=D&rep_id=41702

Lead acid batteries have gone undergone substantial technology improvements to meet the intensifying need for reducing tailpipe emissions. New developments in the lead acid batteries market will be bolstered by strides being made by the automotive industry in developing regions. Manufacturing sectors in these regions are contributing towards growth in the lead acid battery market.

Sustainability Value to keep Demand Lucrative vis-à-vis Various Competing Battery Technologies

However, over the past few years, several battery technologies with higher power density has emerged, which might hurt the profitability of industry players in the lead acid battery market. Nevertheless, incessant efforts of battery manufacturers to incorporate technological advancements in lead acid batteries have considerably enhanced their cycle lives and made them economically effective. Technological advances have further lengthened the cycle lives and made them apparently maintenance-free. A case in point is the advent of absorbent glass mat technology in lead acid batteries. Focus on optimizing internal designs of lead acid battery will help create new, exciting avenues.

Browse Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/lead-acid-battery-market.htm

Further, popularity of lead acid batteries isn’t likely to plateau any time soon in relation to several competing technologies including lithium-ion technology. This is in large part due to better recyclability among most energy storage systems. Developed markets such as the U.S. and Europe have been quick to realize the sustainability value of lead acid batteries.

The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Lead Acid Battery Market (Product Type - Flooded, Sealed (AGM and Gel); Application - Automotive, Motor Cycle , Motive Power, Renewable Power, UPS and Telecom, and Wheelchairs) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026”.

The global lead acid battery market is segmented based on:

Product Type

Flooded

Sealed AGM Gel



Application

Automotive

Motor Cycles

Motive Power

Renewable Power

UPS & Telecom

Wheelchairs

Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan ASEAN Rest Of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA



Browse Energy & Natural Resources Market Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by TMR:

Battery Recycling Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/battery-recycling-market.html

Battery Energy Storage Systems Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/battery-energy-storage-system-market.html

Energy Storage Systems Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/energy-storage-systems-market.html

Advanced Energy Storage Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/advanced-energy-storage-systems.html

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Research Blog: http://www.europlat.org/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.